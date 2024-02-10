Arizona men’s basketball at Colorado: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to pull off their first road sweep of the Mountain schools in nine years when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes. The UA beat Colorado 97-50 in Tucson last month but haven’t won in Boulder since 2015.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:

Arizona-Colorado game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023 Time: 8 p.m. MT

8 p.m. MT Location: Coors Events Center; Boulder, Colo.

Coors Events Center; Boulder, Colo. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 2-point underdog and the over/under is 159. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 61 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Colorado on?

Arizona-Colorado will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Sean Farnham (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Colorado online?

The stream of Arizona-Colorado can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Colorado on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Colorado on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Colorado?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-Colorado pregame coverage: