Arizona men’s basketball moves up in Associated Press poll after mountain road sweep

Arizona men’s basketball had one of its best weeks of the season last week, sweeping Utah and Colorado on the road for the first time since 2015.

Voters rewarded the Wildcats by moving them up one spot in the AP poll to No. 5. Arizona’s ranking is its highest since being ranked No. 4 in late December.

Arizona passed Kansas; North Carolina and Tennessee in the poll. The UA received 1,241 votes, up from 1,077 last week.

UConn is ranked No. 1, followed by Purdue, Houston, and Marquette.

While Arizona is the only Pac-12 school in the top 25, Washington State received 82 votes. The Wildcats host the Cougars next week.

Arizona has top 25 victories over No. 9 Duke, No. 15 Alabama and No. 20 Wisconsin.

Arizona is one of only four programs with seven or more Quad 1 wins. The Wildcats are No. 3 in the NCAA NET rankings, used by the NCAA selection committee.