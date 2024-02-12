Arizona’s Pelle Larsson wins Pac-12 Player of the Week

Pelle Larsson is coming off the best weekend of his college career, and he’s landed the appropriate recognition for those performances.

The senior wing has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the first time after helping the Wildcats pull off their first road sweep of the Mountain schools since 2015.

Larsson averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals in wins at Utah and Colorado, dropping a career-high 27 points with seven rebounds and eight assists (also a career best) in the triple-overtime win over the Utes. He shot 61.7 percent for the two games, and for the season is shooting 54.6 percent overall and 42.6 percent from 3 while averaging a career-best 13.4 per game.

He is Arizona’s fourth different Pac-12 Player of the Week winner this season, joining Kylan Boswell, Oumar Ballo and Caleb Love. That’s tied for the most by one school in a season, done four other times including three by the UA.

Larsson, who won Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22 and was a Pac-12 preseason honorable mention entering this season, is averaging 14 points in Pac-12 play. He passed 1,000 points for his career in January and is 65 away from reaching that milestone with the Wildcats.

Arizona, which has won five in a row, is back in action Saturday at home against ASU.