Arizona men’s basketball trending toward No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament selection committee will release its top 16 current seeds on Saturday, and Arizona is going to be toward the top of the list.

The Wildcats (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12) are a consensus No. 1 seed at this point, according to BracketMatrix.com. The UA’s average seed over 94 collected brackets is 1.19, which is fourth-best behind unanimous No. 1s UConn, Purdue and Houston. North Carolina (1.91) and Tennessee (1.94) are fifth and sixth, respectively.

Arizona was sixth in the selection committee’s early bracket reveal around this time last year, and ended up getting a No. 2 seed a few weeks later.

With seven games left in the regular season, plus up to three in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, the chances of Arizona opening the NCAA tourney in Salt Lake City seem very good. Almost every bracket has the Wildcats starting out there, including all of the ones from major sites, and they have them as the West No. 1 seed.

That would mean playing the second weekend in Los Angeles, followed by the Final Four in Glendale.

If the UA were to get a No. 1 seed for the second time in three seasons it could end up facing the winner of a First Four game like it did in 2022. That’s the projection from the likes of CBS and Bleacher Report, both of which have Arizona facing either Norfolk State or South Dakota State. Other projected No. 16 seeds, per BracketMatrix, include Eastern Kentucky, Green Bay, Merrimack and Southern, though it already played Southern this season.