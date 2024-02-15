ASU men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

It’s always a fun occasion when ASU comes to Tucson, because it usually means a win for the home team. But last season the Sun Devils pulled off a shocker at McKale Center, winning 89-88 on a 70-foot shot at the buzzer.

That victory helped propel ASU into the NCAA Tournament. The Sun Devils will need a lot more than just a win over the UA this season to return, as they sit at 13-12 overall and 7-7 in Pac-12 play after a 79-61 home win over Oregon State on Wednesday night.

To better understand this ASU team, we reached out to Andrew Lwowski of SB Nation sister site House of Sparky for some insight and a score prediction ahead of Saturday night’s matchup. Here are his sensible answers to our frivolous questions:

AZ Desert Swarm: ASU began Pac-12 play 4-0, but then dropped seven of eight before the surprisingly dominant win at Utah on Saturday. What led to that major lull in the middle, and was the Utah win an indication that things can turn around down the stretch?

Andrew Lwowski: “There’s a lot to unpack here. It was a culmination of things that led to ASU slipping down the proverbial Pac-12 mountain top. ASU doesn’t have a roster built to last, which (coach Bobby) Hurley has referenced depth and bench production as a major issue. Subsequently, poor second half play and scoring droughts rose to the surface after the first four games. ASU gave up runs of 15-0 during the second half at Oregon, a 17-0 Oregon State run during the second half, a Stanford 17-2 run to close the game (at home) and a Colorado 18-1 run to open the game.

“Before heading to Utah, ASU had lost five straight and seven of its last eight. I can’t say with confidence that the win in Utah is a sign of things to change, but more of a blueprint of how to escape with a win. The key takeaway there was preventing large scoring runs and playing pesky defense.”

There are four players averaging double figures but none have very good shooting numbers. Who would you say is the most reliable offensive weapon?

“It’s been clear that Jose Perez is the driving force for the Sun Devils. His craftiness in the paint, ability to create plays and generate points is the spark that the Sun Devils desperately need. Arizona State is a poor 3-point shooting team, and Perez’s 47 percent from beyond the arc is pivotal. This season, Perez is responsible for three of the Sun Devils’ highest scoring individual performances:

26 Jose Perez vs Utah (1/4/2024)

25 Frankie Collins at California (12/31/2023)

24 Perez vs Sam Houston (11/29/2023)

21 Perez at Utah (2/10/2024)

“Arizona State rode him victory in its first Pac-12 road victory of the year, and will need to keep doing so to stay afloat in the Pac-12.”

ASU had been outrebounded in every Pac-12 game this season until the last two, and it’s at or near the bottom in both offensive and defensive rebounding in conference play. How will it prevent Arizona (1st in offensive rebounding in P12) from dominating the boards?

“Playing aggressive and playing tall will be the hope for Hurley’s squad. Hurley said his group has a tough test coming up, and will need to ride the momentum of the last two wins. The Sun Devils outrebounded Utah, one of the taller teams around the league, but it takes a complete effort.”

These are two of the top teams in the country in terms of steals. Arizona’s approach is by committee, while ASU’s Frankie Collins is third in the country with 73. What makes him so effective at this?

“Frankie Collins, in all likelihood, will break the school’s single-season steals record in Tucson—with three to tie and four to break. He has been a major contributor on both ends of the floor, but defensively, has kept Arizona State in some games by creating point opportunities. What separates him is his effort on each and every play. He prides himself on sticking to the opposing team’s best player and his frame and style of play paired with his mentality is why he will set records for ASU and eventually make his way to the NBA.”

Bobby Hurley has taken ASU to three NCAA tourneys (it would have been four if not for COVID) in nine seasons, but this doesn’t look like it’s going to be another trip to the dance. Are Sun Devil fans happy with his results, or would they like to see a change?

“I think Arizona State fans would like to see a change, but maybe not a coaching change. Sun Devil fans want a new — or renovated — arena. Desert Financial Arena is old, small and doesn’t exactly excite recruits that could change the program’s direction. On top of that, the involvement with NIL has greatly changed the landscape, and ASU needs fundraising to compete and ink better talent. It may be easy to lay blame on Hurley, and I’m not saying he’s innocent, but it would be unfair to place all blame on him for the underachieving program.

“However, I do think there are some that would like to see Arizona State get a fresh start with someone else. I don’t see changes on the horizon, but with how competitive the Big 12 is, it will be imperative for him to improve the program. Otherwise, we may be having conversations about coaching changes.”

Prediction time. Does ASU win at McKale Center for the second year in a row—without needing a 70-footer this time?—or does Arizona stay perfect at home and remain atop the Pac-12 standings? Give us a score pick.

“Arizona handles Arizona State, dominating in shooting percentage and on the boards. In McKale, it’s a different beast, and Arizona once held the No. 2 spot in the AP poll (and deservingly so). Arizona State will need to shoot well from the perimeter and need a boost from bench players to compete with the Wildcats offensively. ASU is averaging just shy of 70 PPG and will likely need more than that to keep it close in Tucson.

Arizona wins by a wide margin and holds the lead in league play: 91-63, Wildcats.”