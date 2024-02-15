Oumar Ballo’s rebound from midseason slump key to Arizona win streak

For two seasons, Oumar Ballo was part of a dynamic frontcourt duo that made Arizona one of the toughest teams in the country to deal with in the paint. It took a little while for the holdover of that pairing to find his footing as a solo act.

“It was a challenge a little bit at the beginning of the season,” Ballo said Thursday when asked about learning to play without Azuolas Tubelis at his side. “Zu was really good at high-lows, and it took (Keshad Johnson) some time to get used to it. Right now he’s really good at it, so that makes my job easier.”

Ballo is averaging 13 points per game, down from 14.2 last season, and his shooting percentage (60.5) is the lowest of his career. But during Arizona’s 5-game win streak the 7-foot senior is averaging 15.2 points on 68.2 percent shooting, including a perfect 8 for 8 against Cal on Feb. 1.

Upcoming Arizona men’s basketball games Saturday vs. ASU (7:30 p.m. MT, Fox Sports 1)

Feb. 22 vs. Washington State (9 p.m. MT, Fox Sports 1)

Feb. 24 vs. Washington (12 p.m. MT, CBS)

Compare that to the previous six contests, when he averaged double figures but shot below 50 percent. That included a 4-of-11 performance in the loss at Washington State and only six shot attempts in the loss at Oregon State.

“I think he’s played with great energy and effort,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said of Ballo, whom he has coached for five seasons including two at Gonzaga. “I think you always want to start there with any player, especially your big guys. I also just think his confidence has kind of returned to a high level and he’s played great. When O plays really good with great energy and great effort he’s a separator.”

He’s also grabbed at least 13 rebounds in four consecutive games, his four straight double-doubles the most by a UA player since Deandre Ayton had a pair of 5-game streaks in 2017-18. Ayton averaged 11.6 rebounds per game that season en route to being the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Ballo is at 9.8, which is third-best in the Pac-12, but in conference play his 11.2 is just behind Cal’s Fardaws Aimaq (11.4). Both players have 88 offensive rebounds this season, and during the win streak Ballo has had 24 of those, though that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s secured the ball.

He and Johnson have both shown a knack for executing the volleyball-style tap out, where rather than grabbing with two hands they swat a missed shot out to the perimeter where one or more teammates may be waiting.

“When you go to the offensive glass, sometimes you cannot go with both hands because you’re boxing a guy out or you’re making a move, and the easiest way is just to tap out,” Ballo said. “Because most of the time, you’re going to have at least two guards standing out there and theres a high chance that the ball is gonna find those guys’ hands.”

That’s only on the offensive end, he said. Defensive rebound is more simple: “You have to grab the ball.”

Arizona leads the Pac-12 in offensive rebound percentage, and is 13th nationally. It ranks fourth out of 362 Division I teams in defensive rebounding, limiting opponents to 23.1 percent of their missed shots.

Ballo topped 1,000 points for his UA career earlier this month, and with his last of his 13 rebounds at Colorado on Saturday he reached 700 boards with the Wildcats. That makes him just the 13th player in school history with at least 1,000 points and 700 rebounds, the last to do it Kaleb Tarczewski (1,185 points, 879 points) from 2012-16.

Not bad for a guy who redshirted his first season in 2019-20 then played only 151 minutes in 24 games the following year.

“My journey has been super long, but deep inside I always knew I was capable of doing something,” Ballo said. “Whether it was at Gonzaga or somewhere else I just needed an opportunity to do it. When I came here I got the opportunity.”