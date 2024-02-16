Arizona men’s basketball puts win streak on line against ‘handsy’ ASU

There’s no shortage of words that Arizona fans use to describe ASU. Tommy Lloyd and Oumar Ballo had a different one to describe the Sun Devils that come to McKale Center on Saturday night.

“They’re really handsy,” Ballo said. “They gamble, they go for steals.”

ASU (13-12, 7-7 Pac-12) is averaging 8.6 steals per game in conference play, tops in the league. That’s a tick above Arizona’s 7.9, though the Wildcats (19-5, 10-3) have more steals for the entire season.

The Sun Devils lead the Pac-12 in steal percentage, getting steals on 12.1 percent of possessions and a takeaway 19.7 percent of the time, and they get more than 20 percent of their scoring off turnovers.

“They are extremely aggressive, and they’re not afraid to take chances,” Lloyd said. “So when you play them, you got to play with great fundamentals and great poise. It’s unique, it’s how they play defense and they’re very aggressive. And they’re good at it.”

Junior guard Frankie Collins is the main pickpocketer, with 73. He’s three off the single-season school record.

Arizona is in the middle of the league in turnover rate, at 15.3 percent, giving it away 12 times per game. In the road sweep of the mountain schools last weekend the Wildcats only had 15 turnovers in 95 minutes of play, including just two in the three overtimes at Utah.

Taking care of the ball will be paramount for the UA against an ASU team that needs to force turnovers to make its offense go. The Sun Devils shoot 43.2 percent overall, third-worst in Pac-12 play, and their 31.7 percent accuracy from 3-point range is worst in the league.

They also allow the highest 2-point and overall shooting percentages in the league, which bodes well for an Arizona team that loves to get to the rim.

“For us to play well, play our best, we just need to play with fundamentals and play easy,” said Ballo, who against ASU has averaged 12 points and shot 63.6 percent in his career.

Ballo has produced four consecutive double-doubles, the longest streak by a UA player since Deandre Ayton did so five straight games (twice) in 2017-18. He had double-doubles in two of three games against ASU last season but the matchup in Tucson saw him limited to 18 minutes because of foul trouble.

“I remember it pretty well,” he said.

What Arizona fans no doubt remember most from that game is ASU’s Desmond Cambridge Jr. draining a 70-foot buzzer beater to spoil Senior Day. Ballo said you can never forget something like that, and that it should provide extra motivation for himself and returners like Kylan Boswell and Pelle Larsson.

That was the last time Arizona lost at home. It’s 13-0 this season, winning 12 by double digits. The UA is 41-13 against the Sun Devils in McKale with only two losses during the 13-year Pac-12 era.