Arizona women’s basketball playing for their NCAA Tournament lives against Washington State

Arizona women’s basketball has made three or more straight NCAA Tournaments exactly three times in program history. Its current streak would be just the second four-tournament run if the 2020 tourney had not been canceled due to the pandemic. Time is getting short if it wants to extend that streak.

The Wildcats stand at 12-12 overall and 4-8 in the Pac-12. A pair of wins against Washington State and Washington at home this weekend would go a long way toward making that fourth appearance in the past four tournaments a reality.

The team certainly has a chance to do that. It is 8-3 at home this season with all three losses coming against top 10 teams. The Wildcats won’t be facing top 10 teams this week, but they will be facing teams they have already lost to once this year.

First up will be Washington State, which is now operating without star Charlisse Leger-Walker after she went out for the season with a knee injury. The injury essentially ended the college career of the best player in Cougars’ history, although she could come back for a fifth season if she wanted to.

“I think they’re very different without her because so much runs through her and she’s a great player,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “But I think that they’re a good team with some really good talent around her, and they’re a very cohesive group. So regardless of what their wins and losses are after her, I think it just takes time to adjust and I think it’s going to be still a really tough game.”

With Leger-Walker in the lineup, Arizona did not play well against the Cougars last month. The Wildcats won the rebound battle in Pullman but shot poorly, going 35.6 percent overall and 1 for 10 from the 3-point line.

Perhaps most telling, Wazzu had 19 assists on 28 made baskets in January. Arizona had just 10 on 21 buckets. The Cougs also turned the ball over just six times while Arizona gave it away 11 with Kailyn Gilbert, Esmery Martinez, and Jada Williams each turning it over three times. The result was a 21-point loss.

The Wildcats will have to play as a team if they want to beat a cohesive Washington State team. Gilbert was inserted back into the lineup off the bench last week after sitting out for undisclosed non-medical reasons the previous two weeks. While she scored in double figures in both games, the team once again did a lot of standing around and watching her when she was on the floor.

Barnes is still trying to find a way to have her leading scorer on the floor while also having the ball and other players move. She has said multiple times this year that even if others aren’t scoring as much, it’s important to touch the ball if you’re going to keep everyone engaged in the game. Otherwise, players start checking out.

“I think sometimes as players when you’re young, you want to really press and it’s not necessarily selfish,” Barnes said. “I don’t think that’s the right word, but it comes across as selfish. So you want to go and you want to play a really good game. So you may want to play a really good game and you may force shots. And I think that’s having an understanding. It’s more about we not me, and it’s not about that. Let the game come to you. Everything’s not all predicated off scoring. You can have a great assist. You can draw people, get your teammate a good shot. So I think understanding that and I think that when we’re young, there’s going to be inconsistency and you’re going to try to press sometimes. And (against UCLA) I even had told Jada sometimes, hey, some of those shots were bad shots, but I didn’t take it—Jada is not selfish.”

Arizona can’t have players checked out if it hopes to defeat a Cougars team that has shown it can keep everyone engaged. The two teams are tied for 8th in the Pac-12 at 4-8. Winning allows Arizona to split the season series. A loss means Washington State holds the season tiebreaker. It also means Arizona drops below .500 overall.

Washington State’s last win was an 85-82 victory over a UCLA team that lacked Lauren Betts. It was Leger-Walker’s last game. WSU has dropped four games since, but three of those came against ranked teams.

The Cougars went through a gauntlet of the Mountain schools and the Bay Area schools, losing to top 10 teams Stanford and Colorado and top 20 team Utah. The only unranked opponent was California, which has been a much better team this year than in recent history.

If Arizona cannot sweep the Washington schools at home, it will be faced with only four games on the regular season schedule. Because of the unbalanced schedule that didn’t have the California teams on Arizona’s schedule until the midpoint, three of the four will be top 10 teams.

Now is the time to get things done.