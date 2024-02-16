Arizona women’s basketball avenges 21-point loss with dominant showing against Washington State

The Arizona Wildcats thought they were back to eight available players when Kailyn Gilbert came back last week after two weeks away from the court. An injury to Esmery Martinez knocked them back to seven.

It didn’t matter on Friday night. The Wildcats ran away with a 64-45 victory over Washington State in McKale Center, avenging a 21-point loss last month in Pullman. UA fell behind 0-2 and never trailed again.

The Wildcats went into the locker room at halftime up 33-17. They let up a little in the third quarter, allowing the Cougars to double their points with a 17-point period. UA kept up its own offensive intensity, scoring 23 to extend the lead.

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said after the USC game last Monday and again at her weekly press conference on Wednesday that both Jada Williams and Martinez were fine. Williams was hurt earlier in the game against USC but returned to the court to finish.

Williams was on the court against Washington State, but Martinez was ruled out on the day of the game.

“I saw her running,” Barnes said. “It’s like, I can’t play her like that.”

Barnes said that Martinez had back spasms on Friday morning and was stiff, but she showed great leadership on the bench despite being unable to play.

“We tried all day to get Esmery ready,” Barnes said. “And then not having her and knowing that when we were at Washington State, they killed us rebounding and our best rebounder was out. So, I was a little bit worried. And to go into the game with seven players, two post players and two fives against a team that plays with some face-up fours was going to be a challenge. So I think we stepped up. I think everybody stepped up.”

Helena Pueyo, Skylar Jones, and Isis Beh made up for the missing scoring. Jones also helped fill the gap of Martinez’s missing rebounding prowess. Arizona was narrowly outrebounded 36-33 by the Cougars.

Pueyo was aggressive on offense, going 8 for 10 from the field for 18 points. That included hitting 2 of 3 shots from beyond the arc. She also accounted for four rebounds, two assists, and five steals.

Jones also took the game by horns from the start, matching Pueyo’s six points in the first quarter. Arizona used the two lanky guards to take a 21-10 lead in the first quarter.

Jones ended with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting and wasn’t far from a double-double with eight rebounds. She also had two assists and a block.

Barnes credits the improvement of Jones to a combination of things. Learning not to leave her feet when passing and to jump stop are just two of them, but confidence also plays its role.

“I think it’s confidence and skill work, because before she couldn’t play more because she was going to have to have three turnovers,” Barnes said. “So they’re all related.”

The freshman guard kept herself on the court by learning from her mistakes. Jones picked up her second foul just 39 seconds into the second quarter, then returned with just under four minutes to go in the half. She ended the game with three fouls in 34 minutes.

“Play aggressive but not overly aggressive, because we’re already short,” Jones said. “And all of us can’t have two, three, four fouls in a game like this because Washington State’s a good team. They could have came back. If they got momentum and went on a run. They’re still a good team. You can’t take anyone for granted. So I just had to pop back and kind of more contain myself and not use my arms and legs as much, but still trying to stay in front of my person.”

Beh had a season-high 11 points. She went 5 for 10 from the floor and hit her first 3-pointer of the season. She added four rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

“We always tell her to shoot the ball,” Jones said. “I guess she knew today she had to, and she did a really good job on it too. She needs to do it more.”

Williams was just shy of double figures. She scored nine points. She also had three assists and two steals without turning the ball over.

“I’m also proud of Jada,” Barnes said. “Jada was 3 for 10. I don’t care because Jada still runs our team. Scores the baskets when we need...didn’t have a turnover, three assists. So she gives us good minutes.”

Arizona improved to 13-12 overall and 5-8 in the Pac-12. The Wildcats moved into a tie with California for seventh in the conference. The Golden Bears were trailing Stanford at the end of Arizona’s game against the Cougars.

UA takes on Washington on Sunday. The Huskies lost to ASU 73-66 in double overtime on Friday.