Arizona men’s basketball vs. ASU: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats put their 5-game win streak on the line against the rival Arizona State Sun Devils.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is an 18.5-point favorite and the over/under is 155.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-ASU will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

