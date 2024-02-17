Arizona men’s basketball vs. ASU: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats put their 5-game win streak on the line against the rival Arizona State Sun Devils.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:
Arizona-ASU game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is an 18.5-point favorite and the over/under is 155.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?
Arizona-ASU will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?
The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-ASU?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Arizona-ASU pregame coverage:
- Arizona men’s basketball puts win streak on line against ‘handsy’ ASU
- Oumar Ballo’s rebound from midseason slump key to Arizona win streak
- ASU men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
- Road sweep has Arizona men’s basketball—and its fanbase—on the upswing
- Arizona men’s basketball trending toward No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
- Arizona’s Pelle Larsson wins Pac-12 Player of the Week
- Arizona men’s basketball moves up in Associated Press poll after mountain road sweep
- What Tommy Lloyd, Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley said after Arizona’s win over Colorado
Loading comments...