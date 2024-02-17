Arizona men’s basketball vs. ASU game thread

It’s Game Day!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats put their 5-game win streak on the line against the rival Arizona State Sun Devils.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is an 18.5-point favorite and the over/under is 158. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-ASU will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-ASU pregame coverage: