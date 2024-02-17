Arizona men’s basketball blows out ASU for 6th straight win, largest margin of victory in series history

There were no last-second prayers this time around for ASU. More likely, the Sun Devils probably prayed for it to be over.

Fifth-ranked Arizona outscored its rivals from up north by 50 over the final 32-plus minutes, blowing out ASU 105-60 on Saturday night at McKale Center.

It was the largest margin of victory in the rivals’ long history, topping the 40-point win by Arizona in 1988. It was also the UA’s sixth consecutive victory and 14th in a row at home and kept the Wildcats (20-5, 11-3) alone atop the Pac-12 with second-place Washington State coming to town on Thursday.

Jaden Bradley led all scorers with a career-high 21 points off the bench, one of six Arizona players in double figures. Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo each had 15, with Ballo adding 11 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double. The last UA player to do that was Deandre Ayton.

Keshad Johnson added 14, Paulius Murauskas 12 (in six minutes of garbage time) and Kylan Boswell 11 as Arizona shot 57.1 percent and outscored ASU 52-16 in the paint.

The 105 points were the most by the UA against ASU since a 106-81 in 2004.

Arizona led 49-31 at the half thanks to 67.7 percent shooting, making 17 of 21 2-pointers. It helped that the Wildcats got both of ASU’s big men into foul trouble early, with Shawn Phillips Jr. and Alonzo Gaffney playing just 14 combined minutes.

Love’s 3 with 17:20 left, followed by a Forks Down to the crowd, got the score to the same one as the 2016 Territorial Cup game in which Arizona didn’t attempt a pass in the second half. Otherwise, the second half was mostly a stop-and-go affair thanks to 17 fouls called in the first 12 minutes leading to 24 free throw attempts.

That included Phillips fouling out with 8:52 left on a made free throw by Boswell, and after review the foul was upgraded to a flagrant for elbowing Motiejus Krivas on a box out.

ASU (13-13, 7-8) made nine of its first 13 shots, including all seven 2-point attempts, to lead 20-15 with 12:38 left in the first half after an Adam Miller 3-pointer. The Sun Devils would make only three more shots the rest of the half, getting outscored 34-11.

Krivas blocked a drive by Bryant Selabangue, and on the other end Love glided through the lane and dunked one-handed to tie it at 20 and force an ASU timeout. The Sun Devils would go more than six minutes without a field goal, by which time they trailed 33-24, and it only got worse from there.

The UA ended the first half on a 13-2 run and finished the opening half with almost as many paint points (30) as ASU had overall (31).

Arizona continues its homestand Thursday against WSU. The Cougars (20-6, 10-4) have won seven in a row and beat the Wildcats 73-70 in Pullman on Jan. 13.