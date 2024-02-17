What Tommy Lloyd, Jaden Bradley and Keshad Johnson said after Arizona’s win over ASU

Arizona beat ASU by the most points in the rivalry’s 247-game history, reaching 90 or more for the 13th time this season and 100 for the sixth occasion while winning its sixth straight game and staying in first place in the Pac-12.

Just another game, Tommy Lloyd said after the 105-60 victory.

“It’s just one of those days where things went our way,” Lloyd said. “I’m sure in 10 days they’ll be ready for a little bit of redemption, so we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. But all in all, it was a good effort by our guys today.”

Our game recap can be found here. Below is what Lloyd, Jaden Bradley and Keshad Johnson said after the victory:

Lloyd on Arizona having 6 players in double figures and only 5 turnovers: “I think you’ll see when we share the ball, we don’t have to really rely on on one guy to do a lot of heavy lifting. I just really encouraged our guys, playing against a team like Arizona State, if you try to force a bunch of passes in small spaces, the game can get pretty difficult. If there’s small spaces in a certain area, it means there’s big spaces in other places. So we just really encouraged our guys to maybe turn down some hard plays and see if we could find some easier plays, playing with their feet on the ground. And it wasn’t much more complicated than that. I thought they did a great job with it. And I think that makes us very effective.”

On Bradley’s career-high 21 points: “I’m really proud of Jaden. He’s a really good player, and and he’s been patient with me. He’s really making a huge impact. He has all season, but you’re seeing it more and more. My biggest challenge for him has been to create repeatable habits. You could see a couple finishes late there, he probably got a little a little too fancy for my liking. But he had some great just simple layups early in the game, or just a jump stop, shot fake, shot fake, layup. I think he can be really, really elite at that. And to see his buy-in on that is huge, and I think that’s going to be really encouraging for the development in his own career and it’s going to be great for our program.”

On the key to not being ‘too fancy’ on offense: “I think this is a game of habits. And the most powerful thing about habits is, as a player, as a coach or as a person, you get to choose what your habits are. And I really encourage our guys to build great habits, that you can recreate and count on over and over and over again. They they probably get sick of hearing it from me but I think that’s a winning formula. You’re seeing some buy-in with (Bradley) and KJ (Lewis) and Caleb (Love). All these guys are bought into this stuff and so it’s been fun.”

On Motiejus Krivas: “I was actually really happy with big Mo tonight. I’ve been on him pretty hard, he probably hasn’t liked being around me too much right now, but I’m on him real hard because I really believe in him and I think he can be great. And I think he can be great this year. Sometimes you get a kid like that, that’s really nice, which he is. He’s incredibly nice, incredibly soft spoken. They’re patient. And maybe he sees his opportunity next year, where I see his opportunity is right now. So I’m really encouraging him to go for it. And he really responded.I think he missed a rebound or two early in that game and then down the stretch in that game the second half he was jumping for rebounds, getting it above his head, playing physical, and it was encouraging.”

On the third unit outscoring ASU 20-5 the final 5 ½ minutes: “These guys don’t get the minutes they want, but trust me, they play a lot of basketball. I mean, we practice hard every day. We get up and down. We scrimmage. There’s tons of live reps. These guys aren’t just sitting on the side doing nothing. They’re good players, it’s just (they) ended up on a team that has a lot of other good players. So sometimes you got to make tough choices. And those guys have been incredible teammates, and you can see how talented they are on the court. Sometimes I got hard decisions to make, and I’ve made decisions that go a certain direction. It’s no slide on them, but I think you see their potential. You see Conrad (Martinez) just kind of growing right in front of your eyes, but he does that every day in practice. I see it every day in practice. He gives Jaden and Kylan (Boswell) and Caleb fits every single days at practice. And (Paulius) Murauskas has made shots every single day of practice. And Filip (Borovicanin), he’s really coming on, too. I mean, you can see his confidence. I mean, he got in the game today, first touch he went right to the rim. It didn’t go in, but he wasn’t shy.”

On if he thinks Arizona has looked better each game of its win streak: “I do, but I really have a game-to-game approach, and I don’t think the last game has much impact on the next game. It’s just kind of all how can you recreate success, and it goes back to what we were talking about earlier. Just just good habits and great fundamentals.”

On if the team’s mindset changed after the loss at Oregon State: “Maybe there’s a little sense of more sense of urgency. Seasons are long, and you’re gonna have some ups, you’re gonna have some downs, and you got to make sure you’re trying to hit it right at the right time. And I think we’re trying to do that right now. We know we’re in a hard-fought battle for a regular-season championship-type chase down the stretch here, so you need to show up and play well every day.”

On being listed as a No. 1 seed in the mock bracket reveal: “Long way to go. Long way to go. I’m not even worried about it. I’ll leave all the speculating to you experts and I’m just going to enjoy the night and get to work on the Washington schools tomorrow.”

On having Christian Koloko inducted into the Ring of Honor: “We love Christian, and Christian’s an incredible person. He’s really an inspiration to me, how much a player can improve in a short time. I know he’s going through some tough health stuff, but hopefully he’s getting that behind him. And I have no doubt in my mind, if he can figure out this health stuff, that he can be a successful player in the NBA. But more than that, he’s just an incredible human being, and it’s really cool for him to get that honor today because it’s well deserved.”

On all the alumni at the game: “There was too many for me to remember, but it’s pretty special. We had a bunch of former players that were back in town. You even saw The Jet (Jason Terry) lurking in there in the background. It’s so special. This legacy of Arizona basketball that I’ve inherited is incredible. And it’s fun to be a part of it, and and I love sharing it with our current players. And I love our former players being immersed amongst us.”

On Oumar Ballo having 5 consecutive double-doubles: “His effort and his energy is very consistent. It’s high level. You see his physicality, and just how it impacts the game. I’m really happy for O. It’s not easy being a big guy, and the way we play, the way we practice, we ask a lot of him. So, for him to have success and be able to sustain it over an extended period of time says a lot about him as a person and a player.”

On if the team watched last year’s home loss to ASU this week: “We did not watch one clip from that film. Listen, if you need extra motivation like that you’re probably not competitive enough. We’re fighting to have a great season for our program and to try to compete for a conference championship. I think that should be motivation enough, whether you’re playing Arizona State, Duke, whatever. I mean, it doesn’t matter. I don’t think there’s anything extra.”

On winning by 45 with Pelle Larsson scoring only 5: “Pelle is a guy, he does everything, a little bit of everything. I don’t draft up game plans thinking man, we need Caleb to score 25 today. I draft up game plans like, we need great possessions, we need to use each other to make the game easy. We need to play with force and we need to get the best shot available and win. That’s literally as complicated as I get. That’s great if we can survive a game where Pelle, who’s a really good all-conference type player,only has five points, I think that bodes well for Arizona basketball.”

On the battle for first place Thursday against Washington State: “There’s a lot of basketball to be played. By my calculations, we have six games to play. Obviously it’s an important game for a lot of reasons. If you win that game and think that you’ve won the league championship, you’re probably getting a little bit ahead of yourself. We’re gonna have a good day of rest tomorrow and a good week of prep for two good teams, one of the teams we haven’t played yet in Washington. I’m sure it’ll be business as usual.”

On WSU: “They’re having an incredible season. They’ve done a great job. They got all the right pieces, they really play well together. Kyle (Smith) has done a great job putting them in position to be successful. And they’ve done an incredible job of playing with great poise in close games. And obviously, they just keep stacking up win after win. So we know it’s going to be an incredible challenge. When you watch them on film, I mean, they’re a team that creates problems, and that’s why they’re having so much success. It’s not a fluke, by any stretch. We know it’s going to be a battle and it’s probably going to be one of the harder, if not hardest game we played all year.”

On if he thought he’d start his coaching career with 3 straight 20-win seasons: “I don’t have those kinds of expectations. I don’t write what I think our record is going to be put in an envelope for later. Game by game. It’s really not much more than that. Being the head coach at Arizona is an incredible honor. You guys know I love it here. Hopefully I’m adding value to the program, because I know this: the program has definitely added a lot of value for me in my life. So I just tried to serve it the best I can every day.”

Bradley on the key to his improved scoring: “Just accepting my role, coming off the bench with high energy. My teammates are giving me the ultimate confidence to just go out there and do it the right way.”

On driving to the basket more: “It’s just my approach, do what the teams are giving me.”

On how well Arizona has played during the win streak: “We can still be elite. We can be a high-level team.”

On the projected No. 1 seed: “ That’s a great thing to hear, but I feel like as a group and a team we’re not going to get that get to our heads. We’ve got a big target on our backs and we’ve still got a lot of ways to improve.”

Johnson on the bench scoring: “That shows you that we came to this game ready. Everybody came in ready. The first group came in, did their part, and then JB and the second group did their part.”

On the play from Bradley of late: “He’s had it. As time goes you ease in to it. I’m so proud of him, he came out aggressive. Sometimes when it’s not his night to score he does other things.”

On being more aggressive in the paint after an opponent gets into foul trouble: “That’s just a given. The force that big Oumar and Krivas play with, we play that to our advantage. Everybody was aggressive in our own way. We only had five turnovers, that just shows our growth as a team.”

On if he had seen the end of last year’s ASU game at McKale while at San Diego State: “The whole world has seen video of it. In today’s age you’ve got cell phones, you got social media. Everyone’s posting it, it’s hard to miss that.”