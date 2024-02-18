Christian Koloko proud to join Arizona Wildcats’ Ring of Honor

Christian Koloko returned to Tucson Saturday to be honored into the Arizona men’s basketball Ring of Honor, becoming the 32nd player to join the exclusive club.

Koloko was honored at center court during Arizona’s 105-60 win over ASU. He joins the Ring of Honor by virtue of winning 2022 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, the first player in program history to do so.

“I love my time at Arizona. I love the fans. I love everybody here,” Koloko said.

Koloko is currently a free agent living in Los Angeles after being let go by the Toronto Raptors earlier this year. Koloko hasn’t a stepped on an NBA court this season because of respiratory issues and a blood clot reported to be career threatening.

Koloko said he’s feeling better and that he’s waiting to get doctor’s approval to play basketball again. He said he doesn't know yet when he’ll be back on a court.

“It’s been really difficult,” Koloko said. “It's probably the toughest moment of my life. Never had any injuries or anything. It was really tough just mentally and physically but I think I’m built for that and I’m going to come back stronger.”

The 23-year-old said he's trying to stay positive and focus on recovering.

“I just want to go out there and play basketball,” he said.

Koloko’s visit to Tucson gave him an opportunity to reminisce on his basketball journey. The Cameroon native didn’t start playing the sport until age 12, having grown up playing soccer.

“When I started playing basketball, I never imagined being here,” he said. “I was playing basketball for fun and I just fell in love with the game of basketball.”

Koloko evolved into one of the best big men in college basketball during his three years at Arizona. The 7-footer went from averaging 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds as a freshman to 12.6 points and 7.6 boards as a junior.

Koloko played through the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season as a freshman and a coaching change as a sophomore.

Koloko blossomed as a junior, particularly on the defensive end, averaging 2.8 blocks. He earned Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year and was named First Team All-Pac-12.

The Raptors drafted him 33rd overall in 2022. As a rookie, he appeared in 58 games and started 19, averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Koloko said his full focus right now is getting back to playing.

“Just get back and I know everything is going to come after that.”