Arizona men’s basketball climbs Associated Press poll, next opponent Washington State joins Top 25

Arizona’s spot in the Associated Press Top 25 now matches its projected NCAA Tournament seed, but both will be at risk later this week against the Wildcats’ first ranked opponent since before Christmas.

The UA has climbed one spot to No. 4 in the latest AP poll, its highest ranking since being fourth the final two weeks of December. It moved ahead of Marquette, who lost at No. 1 UConn on Saturday and slipped to No. 7.

The defending champion Huskies (24-2) remain at the top, with Houston (22-3) jumping up to No. 2 as Purdue (23-3) slipped to No. 3 after losing Saturday at Ohio State. Tennessee (19-6) and Iowa State (20-5) are right behind the Wildcats.

Arizona (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) has won six in a row but faces a tough test Thursday at McKale Center in Washington State, which is ranked for the first time since 2008 at No. 21. The Cougars (20-6, 10-4) have won seven in a row and beat the UA 73-70 in Pullman on Jan. 13.

WSU is the first Pac-12 team other than Arizona to be ranked this season since Colorado was No. 18 and USC No. 23 in late November. The Cougars are on the cusp of making their first NCAA Tournament since 2008, when they reached the Sweet 16 under current Virginia coach Tony Bennett.

“They’re having an incredible season,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said of WSU on Saturday night. “They’ve done a great job. They got all the right pieces, they really play well together. Kyle (Smith) has done a great job putting them in position to be successful. And they’ve done an incredible job of playing with great poise in close games. And obviously, they just keep stacking up win after win. So we know it’s going to be an incredible challenge. When you watch them on film, I mean, they’re a team that creates problems, and that’s why they’re having so much success. It’s not a fluke, by any stretch. We know it’s going to be a battle and it’s probably going to be one of the harder, if not hardest game we played all year.”

The UA is 2-1 against current AP Top 25 teams, winning No. 8 Duke and beating No. 13 Alabama in Phoenix while losing to Purdue in Indianapolis. Wisconsin and FAU, whom the Wildcats beat and lost to in December, respectively, both fell out of the poll after losses Saturday.