Tommy Lloyd named Team USA U18 men’s basketball coach

Since getting by Arizona a little over three years ago, Tommy Lloyd has put together the best start to a college head coaching career in NCAA Division I history. Now he’s picking up a second gig that could help keep him at the top of the college coaching ranks.

Lloyd has been named head coach of Team USA’s U18 men’s basketball team, which this summer will compete in the 2024 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup.

Coach Lloyd has been named the head coach of the @usabasketball U18 Junior National Team this summer



“This is a tremendous honor to serve as the head coach of USA Basketball’s Men’s U18 National Team,” Lloyd said in a news release. “I have always loved FIBA basketball and the different ways the game is played around the world. I look forward to this opportunity to now compete in a FIBA competition while representing USA Basketball.”

The USA Basketball Junior National Team committee chose Lloyd to be the head man, with his assistants coming from Texas Tech (Grant McCasland) and Notre Dame (Micah Shrewsberry).

International basketball is how Lloyd established himself as a college assistant coach, spearheading Gonzaga’s recruitment of dozens of foreign players during his 20 years at that school. Since coming to Arizona he has signed players from France, Lithuania, Serbia and Spain.

Lloyd is the latest UA player (or former coach) with ties to Team USA. Steve Kerr is currently head coach of the USA squad that will compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and he was on the staff that won gold in Tokyo in 2020.

Additionally, former Wildcats coach Sean Miller was the head coach for the U19 National Team in 2015 that won gold at the U19 World Championships, and he also was an assistant with the 2014 U18 National Team and a court coach for the squad that competed in the 2011 World University Games.

The most recent U18 team won the FIBA Americas Championship in 2022 with a team that included 2023 NBA first-round picks Anthony Black and Cam Whitmore as well as current Stanford freshman Kanaan Carlyle, UConn freshman Stephon Castle, Duke freshman Jared McCain and North Carolina sophomore Seth Trimble.