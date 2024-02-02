5-star shooting guard Brayden Burries on official visit to Arizona

One of the top high school shooting guards is taking an official visit to Arizona this weekend.

Brayden Burries, a 5-star prospect in the class of 2025, is visiting Arizona Feb. 2-5, he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

i will be in Tucson on a official visit feb 3rd-5th . #UofA #Wildcats pic.twitter.com/dXTGGBxdA5 — Brayden Burries (@BraydenBurries) February 2, 2024

Burries is a 6-foot-5 guard from San Bernardino who plays for Eleanor Roosevelt High School. He is ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in his class according to 247Sports Composite, including the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 2 player from California.

Arizona offered Burries in July. By then he had offers from several major programs including Houston, Kansas and UCLA. Burries has taken unofficial visits to UCLA and USC but this weekend is his first official visit.

Burries is visiting at the same time as Arizona signee Carter Bryant. The two players recently played against one another in a game attended by Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant Jack Murphy.

Absolutely PACKED house at Corona-Centennial for tonight’s matchup between the Huskies and Roosevelt. Carter Bryant (Arizona), Eric Freeny (UCLA) and Brayden Burries (2025) are some of the big names on the floor tonight. pic.twitter.com/xd63AJMUKr — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) January 10, 2024

Arizona men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd in the building at Corona Centennial.



Likely checking in on Arizona signee Carter Bryant and watching/recruiting Roosevelt junior Brayden Burries. pic.twitter.com/An9Y0Bitp9 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) January 10, 2024

Bryant’s Centennial team won, with the Arizona signee scoring 39 points with 11 rebounds. Berries had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

The two will have plenty to talk about on their trip this weekend.