Arizona men’s basketball currently unanimous choice for No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

There are no certainties in life, and definitely not in college sports. But with less than a month to go before the NCAA Tournament field is selected, all signs point to Arizona earning a No. 1 seed for the second time in three years.

All 98 projections aggregated by BracketMatrix.com have the Wildcats among the four No. 1 seeds, joining Houston, Purdue and UConn to match the top seeds the NCAA selection committee had on Saturday during its mock bracket reveal.

The West Region is where Arizona (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) is most likely to end up, which would mean playing the second weekend in Los Angeles. That’s after an expected opening weekend in Salt Lake City, the closest site to Tucson.

Arizona, which climbed to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, is also fourth in KenPom.com’s ratings and No. 3 in the NET, the selection committee’s main sorting tool for tourney qualification and seeding.

The Wildcats don’t currently have any additional opportunities to pad their resume via Quad 1 victories, of which they have seven in 10 tries. Thursday’s home showdown with Washington State (20-6, 10-4) is currently a Quad 2 game, as the Cougars are No. 32 in the NET and only home wins over top-30 teams count as Q1. All six remaining regular-season games currently qualify as Q2 competition.

BetArizona.com gives Arizona +125 odds to earn a No. 1 seed. Arizona has the fourth-best odds to make the Final Four at +250, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.