1st-place showdown on tap for Arizona men’s basketball against defensive stalwart Washington State

In theory, the shots closest to the basket are the easiest ones to make. They’re also the ones that cause the most frustration when they don’t go in.

No. 4 Arizona (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) is one of the top 2-point shooting teams in the country, making 54.8 percent of its shots from within the arc. According to Hoop-Math.com the Wildcats shoot 62 percent “at the rim,” which is anything considered a layup, dunk or tip-in.

That rate is 57.5 percent in Pac-12 play, a number driven down heavily by the UA’s previous game against its next opponent, 21st-ranked Washington State.

Upcoming Arizona men’s basketball games Thursday vs. Washington State (9 p.m. MT, Fox Sports 1)

Saturday vs. Washington (12 p.m. MT, CBS)

Feb. 28 at ASU (8 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network)

March 2 vs. Oregon (12 p.m. MT, ESPN/ESPN2)

In a 73-70 loss in Pullman on Jan. 13 the Wildcats shot a season-low 34.7 percent, including 37.5 percent on 2s. At the rim it was even worse, with Arizona only making 11 of 31 shots.

“We probably got a little flustered with their zone,” said point guard Kylan Boswell, who was scoreless in that game and also failed to record an assist for the first time as a starter. “We’ve put a lot of time in to try and fix our zone offense for whoever plays zone against us. We don’t let that become an issue anymore. I feel like we’ve gotten better as a team, for sure.”

Washington State (20-6, 10-4) has won seven in a row, its only loss in the past 11 games coming in overtime. The Cougars are ranked for the first time since 2008, which was also the last time they made the NCAA Tournament, and Thursday will mark only the second ranked matchup in series history, the other coming in 2007 when WSU won 72-66 at McKale Center.

WSU’s success has been due heavily to what Tommy Lloyd called a “zone-to-man” defense that has led to the Pac-12’s second-best scoring (69.5) and field goal defense (43.3 percent) as well as the best rate defending 2s (46.6 percent) in league play. Only five of 14 conference opponents have had an effective FG percentage of better than 50 against the Cougs.

The UA’s was 39.6, the lowest of 2023-24, and this wasn’t a one-game thing against WSU. Last year it averaged 81.9 points for the season but 62 against the Cougars, including a 74-61 home loss in which it shot 31.7 percent.

Arizona has only shot below 45 percent 10 times under Lloyd, with two of those coming against WSU.

“It’s not a junk defense because it’s legit, they’re doing a great job with it,” Lloyd said. “I think they do a really good job of protecting the rim. The way they’re built in their defense they’re trying to keep size down as much as they can, and they’re being aggressive contesting those shots. They do a good job of being physical without obviously fouling. Our guys have to have an awareness that when you go down there, you got to be on balance and you got a responsibility to make the shot. If you’re playing for fouls it’s not the day they’re gonna get called.”

Arizona’s performance at WSU in mid-January was followed up by a home win over USC in which it was 11 of 28 on layups and dunks, after which Lloyd said the Wildcats needed to “get paid when we get the ball in there.” He was referring to his team finishing through contact, not assuming contact will result in a foul.

“I’m not a guy that’s really excited for our players to just dive into people on hope refs blow their whistle,” he said. “I just want to leave it in our players’ hands, and hopefully if there’s an obvious file or a foul is created the refs reward it. It’s not much more complicated than that.”

Arizona takes more free throws than anyone else in the Pac-12, 24.1 per game, so it’s not like it’s not getting the calls. Both teams took 21 foul shots in the previous matchup, with WSU making 17 compared to Arizona’s 13.

Since those two games, the UA has been much better at the rim, at 62.2 percent over the last eight games.

The 70 points scored in Pullman is the fewest of the season for the UA, which is on its longest streak of 70 or more (25) since doing so the final 26 games of the 2002-03 season.

Solving WSU’s defense is only half the battle. There’s also the problem of containing the duo of senior forward Isaac Jones and freshman guard Myles Rice. They’re the reigning Pac-12 Player and Freshman of the Week, respectively, and combined for 42 points in the last meeting. Rice is the frontrunner for Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Kyle Smith should be a lock for Coach of the Year while Jones ranks fifth on KenPom.com’s list of Pac-12 Player of the Year candidates.

Caleb Love is first on that list, with Oumar Ballo fifth.