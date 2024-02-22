Arizona men’s basketball vs. Washington State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!
The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats take a 6-game win streak into a clash with the 21st-ranked Washington State Cougars, who have won seven in a row. WSU beat the UA 73-70 in Pullman on Jan. 13.
The winner will be alone in first place in the Pac-12.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:
Arizona-Washington State game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2023
- Time: 9 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 12.5-point favorite and the over/under is 151. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats an 84 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington State on?
Arizona-Washington State will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Washington State online?
The stream of Arizona-Washington State can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Washington State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Washington State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Washington State?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Arizona-Washington State pregame coverage:
- 1st-place showdown on tap for Arizona men’s basketball against defensive stalwart Washington State
- ‘Heart move’ drove new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois’ decision to return to Arizona
- Arizona men’s basketball currently unanimous choice for No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
- Tommy Lloyd gets extension with Arizona men’s basketball thru 2028-29
- Arizona men’s basketball climbs Associated Press poll, next opponent Washington State joins Top 25
- Christian Koloko proud to join Arizona Wildcats’ Ring of Honor
- What Tommy Lloyd, Jaden Bradley and Keshad Johnson said after Arizona’s win over ASU
Loading comments...