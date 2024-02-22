Arizona men’s basketball vs. Washington State game thread

It’s Game Day!

The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats take a 6-game win streak into a clash with the 21st-ranked Washington State Cougars, who have won seven in a row. WSU beat the UA 73-70 in Pullman on Jan. 13.

The winner will be alone in first place in the Pac-12.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Washington State game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2023

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2023 Time: 9 p.m. MT

9 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 12.5-point favorite and the over/under is 151. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats an 84 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington State on?

Arizona-Washington State will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington State online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington State can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington State?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-Washington State pregame coverage: