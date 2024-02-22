Arizona men’s basketball falls at home to Washington State, drops to 2nd in Pac-12

The Cougars are never allowed back in McKale Center.

Jaylen Wells’ 4-point play with 24.6 seconds left gave No. 21 Washington State a 77-74 win over No. 4 Arizona, completing a season sweep for the first time since 2009-10. WSU (21-6, 12-4) took over first place in the Pac-12 and won consecutive games in Tucson for the first time since taking three in a row from 1982-84.

Wells, a freshman who had a career-high 27 points and was 6 of 10 from outside, drained a corner 3 to tie it and was fouled by Keshad Johnson. The free throw gave WSU a 75-74 lead, then after Caleb Love slipped driving to the basket and was called for traveling with four seconds to go Wells made two free throws.

A last-second shot by Love, who had 27 points but was 8 of 20 from the field, clanged off the front rim.

It was the first loss of the season at the home for Arizona (20-6, 11-4) and snapped a 6-game win streak. WSU has won eight in a row and 11 of 12.

Oumar Ballo had 16 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth consecutive double-double and Johnson had 12 points for Arizona, which shot 44.8 percent overall and was 5 of 18 from 3. The Wildcats also missed 10 free throws, five in each half, after missing eight in the 73-70 loss at WSU on Jan. 13, but were 16 of 24 on layups and dunks after missing 20 shots at the rim in the previous meeting.

Down 34-33 at the half, Arizona scored on its first six possessions via layup, dunk or free throw to build a 43-39 lead, forcing WSU coach Kyle Smith to call timeout. The Wildcats maintained that lead until Wells scored inside to put the Cougars up 51-50 with 12:09 left, then Isaac Jones made four straight at the line to up the lead to five as Arizona went almost four minutes without scoring.

The Cougars built a 57-51 lead with 9:07 to go but Arizona slowly chipped away, getting within one on a pair of Ballo free throws and a 61-60 lead on two Johnson foul shots with 6:30 to go. In between Jones got his third and fourth fouls.

But as it had all night, WSU just kept at it. The lead was traded a couple times before Wells drained a 3 to make it 67-63 with 4:45 remaining.

Arizona retook the lead on Love’s fourth 3 with 3:31 remaining, and a 3-point play from Love gave the UA its final edge at 74-71 with 51.2 seconds left.

Arizona scored its first 18 points either in the paint or at the line, a determined effort to not have another game like the last WSU meeting. It didn’t make its first shot away from the rim until Love hit a 3 with 7:37 left in the first half.

That was part of six in a row for Love to tie it at 24, only to see the Cougars go on a 7-0 run for a 31-24 lead.

The UA chipped away at that deficit and had a chance to tie with 1:20 left but Love, after stealing it from WSU’s Rice near midcourt, dribbled the ball off his knee as he gathered for a dunk attempts. He made up for it on the next possession, draining a 3 to give the UA its first lead since it was 8-7, before Andrej Jakimovski made two free throws with 22 seconds left to put the Cougars back up one at the half.

Arizona gets little time to recover, facing Washington at 12 p.m. MT Saturday. The Huskies (14-12, 6-9) won in overtime at ASU after blowing a 25-point lead.