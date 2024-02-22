What Tommy Lloyd, Oumar Ballo and Jaden Bradley said after Arizona’s home loss to Washington State

For the first time in the Tommy Lloyd era, Arizona has lost consecutive games to the same opponent.

Washington State completed the regular-season sweep of the Wildcats, taking over first place in the Pac-12 in the process, and have the inside track on the No. 1 seed in next month’s conference tournament in Las Vegas.

“They played tough, inspired basketball,” Lloyd said. “They earned it.”

Our game recap can be found here. Below is what Lloyd, Oumar Ballo and Jaden Bradley said afterward:

Lloyd on the loss: “A hard fought game. You tip your hat to Washington State. Obviously we had opportunities, but they’ve been really good in close games all year. They’re a team on a roll right now and they were able to find a way. They made a bunch of kind of clutch, big-time plays down the stretch. Obviously we still had opportunities. You’re up three, you get them to miss a three, it’s a loose ball, you got to come up with that ball. And then they throw it to the corner and you have a senior who’s a really good player and a smart guy, Keshad (Johnson), just probably got a little overzealous in his close-out and you ends up fouling a 3-point shooter. And the kid was just all net.”

On Caleb Love’s turnover in the final seconds: “He got going a little bit fast. The number one deal in basketball, you got speed and quickness but you better compliment it with balance. That’s important. Just a little bit of bad luck, because he’s a great player and comfortable with the ball in his hands. It’s unfortunate.”

On staying positive after a loss: “Heads up. Our heads are up. Everything we want for this season is still out in front of us. We got to come out and play a really talented team on Saturday early, and so let’s go. Our guys need to respond, and we’re a high-character group so I expect they will.”

On the flow of the game: “It was a good game, two evenly matched teams. They’re playing really well. Two different styles. It’s kind of a clash of styles and they did a really good job kind of controlling that game. I thought we’re gonna get up to a little run at that start of the second half and they kind of brought it back in and made the run on us. So then we kind of had to battle our way back in but. But proud of the way our guys responded. We just got to be able to finish the game and make one or two more plays. That’s what it comes down to.”

On if WSU prevented matchup problems: “I think we’re better defensively. I think we just probably made some poor decisions here and there, we just got to make some better decisions defensively. I thought the plan was fine. They’re gonna come in here and that’s how they play. They’re a ball control team, and then this defense they are running, it’s hard for your players to get rhythm. They’re changing constantly. You run a play, you have success, then the next time they come out and they’re making adjustments, so constantly your players are having to play and you kind of just bank on their fundamentals and concepts. They do a good job of keeping you off balance.”

On if the scoring at the rim was better than the first meeting: “It seemed like it. You had two breakaways, I mean, Jaden and Caleb, what are the chances. You miss a wide open lay-in and then a ball falls out of bounds? I mean, I’ve never seen Caleb do that. But hey, I mean, listen, you keep saying all these things, but you make that basket early. It doesn’t mean you’re gonna win by one point later or whatever. It’s just not how games are decided.”

On being 0-4 in 1-possession games: “There’s a lot of ways to win one-possession games. When you’re up three, it’s too early to fall. And they miss a shot. You got to get the rebound. You got to get the rebound, you come down and you’re and in double bonus and you make one or two free throws the whole game changes. You don’t, and they go out and make a three and you foul it, then it flips on you. I mean, it’s that easy. You don’t need to overcomplicate it more than that.”

On not making too much of one loss: “We’re a good team, I believe in these guys. We just lost to another good team that’s on a roll right now. We have an obligation to try to come out and play really well on Saturday. That that’s our job. No one’s gonna feel sorry for us. I certainly don’t.”

On KJ Lewis picking up three first-half fouls: “KJ has just probably got to be a little smarter with the third foul. You’re guarding one of their best players, it’s kind of an arm wrestling match, they’re in the double bonus, you got to keep your hands out of the play. He’ll live and learn.”

On Oumar Ballo’s 6th straight double-double: “He’s been playing with really good energy. I thought he made four huge free throws down the stretch of that game. I’m proud of him the way he’s been playing and he’s got to continue because he’s a great player.”

On going 17 of 27 from the line: “Obviously you want that to be better. We got to step up and make them. We have good shooters. Obviously Oumar, you’re gonna probably give him a little leeway here and there, but those other guys are good players. Keshad had two early that he missed, maybe he was just a little bit amped up. You can say it makes a difference, obviously it makes a difference. But Keshad makes those two free throws, or one of two, it doesn’t necessarily ... the game might not be different. A basket here, a basket there. I mean, who knows how they respond.”

Ballo on the matchup with WSU: “It was not a bad matchup. Obviously they’re a great team. They just came out a little bit higher than us today.”

On moving forward rather than looking back: “We’re obviously having a great season. One loss doesn’t change that. Our main focus is the next game. This game is already over, it’s in the past and our main focus is Washington.”

On Lloyd’s message in the locker room: “Nothing but positive.”

Bradley on facing WSU’s defense: “Fast breaks, missed layups and turning it over. And their zone ... it kind of had us rattled.”

On not getting down after a loss: “We didn’t play our best game but we were still in it. A couple of loose balls here and there the game would turn around.”