If Arizona men’s basketball isn’t blowing out opponents it might be in trouble

Arizona men’s basketball has the highest scoring margin (+16.96) in the Pac-12 and the fourth-highest in the nation, but when it’s a close game it has been a different story.

In games decided by two possessions or less Arizona is 4-4; in one-possession games UA is 0-4 on the season.

Upcoming Arizona men’s basketball games Saturday vs. Washington (12 p.m. MT, CBS)

Wednesday at ASU (8 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network)

March 2 vs. Oregon (12 p.m. MT, ESPN/ESPN2)

“There’s a lot of ways to win one-possession games,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said after Thursday’s 77-74 home loss to Washington State.

Besides the buzzer beater three by Oregon State, UA has had chances to win these close losses. In the Florida Atlantic double overtime loss, Arizona had a shot to win it in regulation but Kylan Boswell missed a pull-up midrange and at the end of double overtime Caleb Love missed a deep three for the win.

In the road loss to Washington State, Love had a chance to tie but missed a step-back deep three which would have put the game into overtime.

Also against WSU at home, UA had a 3-point lead only to allow a 4-point play with 24.6 seconds left. The Cougars missed a three but Arizona couldn’t secure the rebound, and the ball got to open shooter Jaylen Wells in the corner and Keshad Johnson got too aggressive on his closeout and gave up the 4-point play, which gave WSU the lead.

“Obviously we had opportunities but they’ve (WSU) been really good in close games all year,” Lloyd said. “They’re a team on a roll right now and they were able to find a way.”

In the Lloyd era, Arizona is 10-0 after losses and it has a quick turnaround when Washington comes to McKale Center on Saturday at noon.

“We didn’t play our best game but we were still in it,” Jaden Bradley. “A couple of loose balls here and there, the game would turn around but good thing it’s a quick turn around. Definitely have this game back in our lives and go and play our hardest Saturday.”

Washington (15-12, 7-9) is 5-10 in 2-possession games, winning 4 of 8 decided by one score.