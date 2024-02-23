Report: Warriors coach Steve Kerr to receive record 2-year, $35M extension

Steve Kerr is set to become the highest paid coach in NBA history.

Kerr has agreed to a two-year, $35 million extension as coach of the Golden State Warriors, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night. Kerr’s $17.5 million annual salary will be the most paid to any NBA coach, surpassing the Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is reported to make more annually than Kerr, Wojnarowski reports, but Popovich’s title includes team president.

Kerr, who played at Arizona from 1983-88, has led the Warriors to four NBA championships since becoming head coach in 2014. Kerr boasts a 501-264 (.655) as Warriors coach. Kerr became the fifth-fastest coach in history to reach 500 wins when he hit that milestone last Thursday.

The 58-year-old Kerr was also an assistant coach on the US team that won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As a player, Kerr won five NBA championships: three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the Spurs.