Arizona women’s basketball shocks No. 3 Stanford in first win in Maples Pavilion since 2001

“We’re playing as sisters,” Jada Williams told the Pac-12 Network about the Arizona Wildcats’ group of seven women who took the floor against No. 3 Stanford. Those sisters pulled off the first Arizona win in Maples Pavilion since 2001 by the score of 68-61. It was Arizona’s first win over the Cardinal anywhere since 2020.

“This group of seven has really rallied and plays for each other and cares about each other and believes,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “They play their hearts out and whether it’s 38 minutes, they just play their hardest. Isis (Beh), Courtney (Blakely), Breya (Cunningham), (Skylar Jones), the whole team, and just give it their all...I’m just proud of them. I love coaching these seven.”

It was the highest-ranked road win in program history and just the fifth win over a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 5. It was also the first win Barnes had experienced as a Wildcat, either as a coach or a player.

If the Wildcats were going to challenge Stanford, they needed a break or two. They got one right out of the gate when it was announced that senior forward Cameron Brink was out with an illness for the Cardinal.

“No one thought that we’d do it,” Barnes said. “So, just go out and play. And they did that. I think that all you need is a couple balls to bounce your way...We made some good defensive plays, and hit some lucky shots, and that’s all it is.”

While Brink certainly makes a difference for the Cardinal, it’s not like they’re lacking in talent without their senior star. Stanford has 11 other players on its roster who have either played for their country’s national teams or in one of the U.S. high school all-star games. That’s four more players than Arizona’s entire active roster.

Arizona was probably one of the last teams that was going to feel sorry for the Cardinal, anyway. The Wildcats played yet another game with seven players as Kailyn Gilbert did not make the trip to the Bay Area.

Gilbert is in concussion protocol after suffering a blow in practice, and Barnes said she likely will not be available for some time. It was the fifth time this season the team has had seven players, including the second time against Stanford.

It didn’t matter. The Wildcats scored 31 points in the fourth quarter after falling behind by 10 late in the third. Freshman point guard Jada Williams finished the game with a career-high 23 points, 14 of which came over the final 10 minutes.

Williams seemed to get stronger as things got tougher. With 3:28 to go and Stanford leading by seven, she stole the ball and hit a 3-pointer off the assist from Helena Pueyo.

Williams then secured Arizona’s next offensive possession by rebounding Kiki Iriafen’s missed free throw. The possession was another Williams 3-pointer. The Cardinal lead was just two.

After Pueyo stole the ball and Courtney Blakely tied the game with a layup, Williams was laid out by a foul from Stanford guard Talana Lepolo. It looked dangerous, but Barnes always says that Williams is tough. She showed it by hitting a jumper 14 seconds later to give Arizona its first lead of the game with just 1:56 left to play.

A layup by Iriafen tied it again, but Williams responded with another 3-point shot. Arizona had its biggest lead. An Iriafen miss on the other end led to a Williams rebound and two more free throws for the freshman.

Esmery Martinez gathered the next defensive rebound. Another Williams free throw put Arizona up by six with just eight seconds to go.

Fittingly, Pueyo accounted for the final margin with a free throw with 0.9 seconds on the clock. The fifth-year guard is the only player on Arizona’s roster who faced the Cardinal in the 2021 national title game.

As exciting as the ending was, things didn’t start well for the Wildcats. They shot just 25 percent in the first quarter. Stanford went to the free throw line eight times and shot 71.4 percent from the field over the first 10 minutes.

Arizona found its footing in the second quarter. They raised their shooting percentage to 61.5 percent and outscored the Cardinal 16-13 to make it a five-point game at the half.

Third quarters have been the Wildcats’ Achilles heel this season, but it didn’t start that way on Friday. They came out of the locker room trailing by five and tied the game at the 6:08 mark.

The Cardinal looked like they had had enough and were going to put their collective foot down. From the tie with just over six minutes to go until four seconds to go in the third quarter, the Wildcats scored just one point on a Williams free throw.

Cunningham hit a layup off an assist from Williams to cut the lead to eight at the end of 30 minutes.

Jones and Martinez got things going for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter. Jones scored five points and Martinez had nine points, a rebound, and an assist before Williams went on her big run down the stretch.

As a team, Arizona tied Stanford on the boards with 31 rebounds. Most importantly, they grabbed 14 offensive boards while allowing the Cardinal to get just nine. The Wildcats won the turnover battle 18-9, scoring 16 points off those turnovers. They also won the battle in the paint, outscoring the Cardinal 32-26 inside.

In addition to her 23 points on 8-for-17 shooting, Williams had four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Martinez was close to a double-double with 17 points and 9 rebounds. She added one assist and one steal.

Pueyo was close to double figures with nine points on 4-for-8 shooting. She also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

Although Beh didn’t have her third straight game in double figures, she came up big on the offensive boards with four of her six rebounds coming on the offensive end. She was second on the team with three assists.

All seven Wildcats scored at least two points.

The implications of the win are huge. It gives Arizona its second win over a Top 25 program this season and the first on the road. It’s near the end of the season, which is often a focus of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

“I think it’s a big deal to win on the road, first,” Barnes said. “In our conference, that’s huge. It’s hard to win. I think it’s a really good team. With Cameron Brink, they’re better. Without her, they’re still really good. And then, I think for us, it’s (a way) to put ourselves in a good situation to try to make the tournament.”

Arizona (15-12, 7-8) will go for the road sweep when it faces California on Sunday at 1 p.m. MST. The Golden Bears (16-11, 6-9) defeated Arizona State on Friday evening.