Arizona men’s basketball vs. Washington game thread

The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to bounce back from Thursday’s loss when they take on the Washington Huskies for the first time this season.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. MT

Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 16-point favorite and the over/under is 167. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 90 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?

Arizona-Washington will be televised on CBS. Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and Chris Walker (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington can be viewed at CBSSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

