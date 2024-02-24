Caleb Love reaches 2,000 career points as Arizona men’s basketball gets bounceback win over Washington

There’s never anything good about losing. But in the Tommy Lloyd era it usually means a win is right around the corner.

Fourth-ranked Arizona improved to 15-0 under Lloyd immediately after a regular-season loss, beating Washington 91-75 on Saturday afternoon at McKale Center. Those victories have come by an average of 16.6 points, with all but two by double figures.

Caleb Love scored 28 points, reaching 2,000 for his career, while adding seven rebounds and five assists. Oumar Ballo had his seventh consecutive double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, Pelle Larsson added 17 with five rebounds and seven assists and Keshad Johnson had 14 as the Wildcats (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) temporarily moved into a tie for first with Washington State.

WSU (21-6, 12-4) plays at ASU later Saturday.

Arizona outrebounded Washington 51-35 as seven UA players had at least five boards, and it held the Huskies (15-13, 7-10) to 38.2 percent shooting.

The UA led 52-35 at the half thanks to 52.9 percent shooting overall and 6 of 10 3s. The Huskies got within 14 before Arizona went on a 9-0 run, with seven of those points scored or assisted by Kylan Boswell, who finished with nine points, five rebounds and two assists but was benched for the final 4-plus minutes of the first half after some sloppy play.

Washington made eight of nine shots, with the tail end of that coming in a 14-2 run to cut it to 69-60 with 9:17 on a Mosed Wood 3-pointer, the first time UW had been within single digits since the 14:12 mark of the first half. Arizona missed nine of 10 shots during that stretch.

Larsson’s 3-point play ended the UA drought, but turnovers kept the Wildcats from pulling away. Arizona had 10 turnovers in the second half after just four in the opening 20 minutes.

A technical foul on Washington coach Mike Hopkins with 4:16 left resulted in Love making 1 of 2 free throws to get the lead back to 75-62, and Larsson hit another 3 to up it to 80-64 with 2:47 to go.

Love then drained his fifth triple with 1:27 remaining, getting him to 2,000 for his career.

Arizona made its first seven shots and 11 of 12, including back-to-back Love 3s to lead 27-11 and force a Washington timeout with 12:25 to go in the first half. The Wildcats outscored their first-half production from Thursday night with 8:50 left before halftime, and an 11-0 run put them up 42-21.

But the Huskies scored 10 in a row to get within 11 with 4:35 remaining, forcing Lloyd to call timeout. He immediately went to Boswell, who during that run turned it over on the logo which led to a layup and lost a defender who hit an open 3.

he Wildcats missed nine of 10 shots before Love hit another 3, then Larsson drained a triple in the final minute to give them their 11th 50-point half of the season.

Arizona heads up I-10 to visit ASU on Wednesday before playing its home finale next Saturday against Oregon. That will also double as Senior Day.