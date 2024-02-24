What Tommy Lloyd, Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo said after Arizona’s win over Washington.

It’s not March yet, but Arizona may already be in the survive-and-advance mode, putting results over scoring margin.

So while the Wildcats’ 91-75 win Saturday over Washington matched their average margin in games immediately after a loss (16.6), Tommy Lloyd was only concerned about who got the win.

“It’s a response game,” Lloyd said. “And you just need to get the result. You got to dig into a process, but you’re fighting to get back on that winning side of the ledger. And so that’s what today came down to.”

Our game recap can be found here. Below is what Lloyd, Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo said afterward:

Lloyd on dealing with the loss to WSU: “Losing games is tough at Arizona. Trust me. I don’t know if it’s tougher on anybody than me. The last 36 hours I haven’t slept much. I just want to do great for this team and for this program and for the community. So I’m glad we got back on the winning side of things today.”

On building a 27-11 lead but then letting Washington get within 10: “I thought we got off to a good start. We had a little stretch, there kind of about five minutes ago in the first half and we got a little sloppy. Kylan (Boswell) has to learn that, that’s why I was on him because I know that’s kind of the next step for him.”

On the 2nd half: “They got a little more aggressive and were getting out in transition a little bit more. And going back and watching the film there might be some questionable shot selection on offense that led to that, or a turnover, and they made some transition threes. We can be better there.”

On confronting Boswell after pulling him out of the game: “I have one of my coaching mentors right over there. Steve Hertz, he was the baseball coach at Gonzaga forever. And he and I talk a lot. He told me that, when you get on a guy they need to know you love them. And I love Kylan, that’s why I’m on him because I have high standards for him, I believe in him. And I want him to get better at those things. Having coached Kylan a little bit now, I think he needs that a little bit. It’s not my favorite thing to do but I gotta do what I think is best for that individual player. And Kylan responds to that. Hopefully, pretty soon he’ll grow out of it and he’ll have matured a little bit we could just have more reasonable conversations.”

On the difficulty of playing another team that plays fast: “The challenge is it comes right back at you. Not a lot of people do that. It tests your transition because as well. And hey, two games in 36 hours, maybe we got a little bit tired in the second half. I’m looking at that lead and it seems like every second takes four seconds to come off the clock, and you’re just trying to manage the game. Maybe keep the lineups out there a little bit too long. That’s something I can think about, but I trust those guys. I just want to, can we take that lead and sustain it or take that next step with it , and so it doesn’t come down to a two- or three-possession game.”

On Pelle Larsson being tied for the team lead in assists: “I think he’s always been a willing passer. And I think he’s been a good passer. I think he’s developing into a great passer. In order to be a great passer, you got to be able to see things a step ahead. And then you have to have enough discipline to turn down tough plays and find things a second later. I think he’s really developing that with his poise. And I’m comfortable with him coming off those ball screens.”

On the technical foul on the bench: “Our guys got to class it up a little bit. It’s hard. These officials, they do a good job, but they got a lot on their plate. What’s hard for us is, things are called so inconsistently like that. I mean, I get it, but if they call that a technical every time the kids would quit doing it, but it’s the first time it’s been called a technical in my three years. Usually they give you a warning and tell them to get back. That’s what makes it hard, for me, just the consistency of how they enforce those things. But our guys need to be smarter. I mean, there’s no reason. When when you start doing things like that, I know you’re supporting your team, but you’re also kind of doing it for yourself, because you know why? You get shown on TV. So our our guys got to grow up. We need to hit our standards at Arizona, not an individual’s standards.”

On Caleb Love reaching 2,000 career points: “He’s an incredible basketball player, and I think he’s got a really bright future. We’re lucky to have him. To score 2,000 points is not easy to do, and in in less than four years. Kids are starting to do it now, but they’re getting that fifth year. You got to be a really good basketball player to do it. The way he came out today really set the tone for us so we got off to a good start.”

On Love having 20 in the 1st half for the fourth time this season: “He can score in bunches, and I’m okay with it as long as he’s taking good shots. He needs to take good team shots, and his good team shots might be different than another player’s good team shots. But for the most part, he’s doing that and he’s growing in that area.”

On the team’s ability to bounce back after losses: “I told our guys, this game is going come down to the character of our program. We got to come and we got to show our character. We got to respond. We can’t come over here, heads down. We have high-character people and we have a great culture, and so I think that that shined through today, especially early in the game.”

On playing early after a late Thursday night game: “Noon tip, not easy to do. We had them down here at eight in the morning. I mean, you think any of these guys wanted to be up at 8 a.m. on a Saturday? Probably not. The main thing is to get them up out of bed to eat. That’s what we’re doing. And so we will cover a few things before just to make sure we’re putting our minds on the game, but traditionally not a full shootaround on these early tips.”

On the importance of Keshad Johnson having a good game after fouling a 3-point shooter late vs. WSU: “It’s really important. It’s a great lesson for the younger guys in our program, and that’s what you do. You gotta respond. We don’t ask these guys to be perfect. We just ask them to respond to adversity, and he did that. Keshad, he’s a special person, and he’s having an incredible year, and I’m really happy for him.”

On if KJ Lewis is hitting a freshman wall: “I am very comfortable with KJ on the court. You look at a lot of our tougher games, when we’ve hit some real adversity, we’ve gone to him in and he’s delivered. It’s a learning experience for everybody. Teams have a little more probably in-depth scouting now. He’ll learn how to adjust to that. I love having him on the court, and he’s an absolute winner.”

On visiting ASU on Wednesday after winning the first game by 45: “We know they’re gonna respond. They’re a streaky team, the way they play is hard to play against, and I’m sure they’re gonna come out spirited with great effort. We respect them as arival. What we need to do is enjoy today—nothing better than a Saturday game in Tucson, right? You have the rest of the day, it’s beautiful, and relax tomorrow. And then we have a couple of days to get better and prep for them. We definitely expect them to come out, and I’m sure they’ll be in a respond mode.”

Love on getting to 2,000 points: “I wanted to do it at home, God willing everything worked out. If I didn’t get it I’d have been happy to get it at (ASU).”

On scoring 20 in the 1st half: “I’m just trying to take great shots. Let my teammates create it for me. All my shots were assisted, I think.”

On the 2nd half: “I just feel like we got to stay solid on the defensive end. We’ve got a lot to focus on, especially the transition 3s that we let up. We always gotta clean it up and wash it down.”

On if his and Johnson’s NCAA Tournament experience can help Arizona in March: “For sure, but we gotta get there first. We got ASU on Wednesday, Oregon on Saturday. We’re taking it one game at a time, when that time comes will we’ll be ready for it.”

On jumping out to a 27-11 start: “We take great shots, create for our teammates. Playing great defense leads out to Arizona basketball and fast breaks and so we feed off that. The crowd helps as well. McKale was electric today, we appreciate them.”

On facing another up-tempo team: “If a team wants to come in here and run with us we’re all for it, because that’s what we do. We put in a high level of work each and every day in practice, so if a team wants to do that we’re ready for it.”

Ballo on having 7 straight double-doubles: “It’s for sure I’m playing with more energy. is for sure more. To get the rebound I just depend on my energy.”

On if he’s getting tired playing so many minutes: “As a big man in this program they ask a lot from us and you get tired. I’m glad I have someone like Mo (Krivas) to come in and give me a rest.”

On why he’s playing so well this late in the season: “The more you play college basketball, of course you’re gonna be ready, especially at the end of the season is when stuff gets real. And I’m just glad I’m staying healthy, and hopefully I will stay healthy for the rest of the season.”

On if he’s changed anything: “I’m doing things a lot different. My diet, how I live.”

On being able to bounce back from losses: “That does say a lot about this team’s character. After a loss, we don’t we don’t let our last mistake affect our next opportunity for us. We always look forward to the next. When we lose a game we try to come back much stronger the next one.”

On the rematch at ASU: “For sure they’re gonna be fired up. The game didn’t go well for them in McKale Center.”