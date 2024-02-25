Arizona women’s basketball dominates Cal for first Bay Area sweep since 2001

There was nothing easy about it. Arizona women’s basketball showed up to the Bay Area and played Stanford with seven players, pulling out an improbable win. They added walk-on Brooklyn Rhodes to the roster before the California game to make eight. She played just one minute, but her seven teammates were superb in the 87-68 victory.

“If you just saw the culture and our chemistry and our cohesiveness, it’s remarkable right now,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “Sometimes throughout the year you have addition by subtraction and we’ve shown that. We’ve had to eliminate some things. It has been a tough situation and we are better because of it. Way better. You don’t even understand the difference. And they play together, the seven—we brought Brooklyn in, she made our eighth, but they’ve embraced her because they’re like, ‘Hey, you’re helping us.’ I think it’s just a really good group.”

It didn’t fix everything on this trip. Incorrect food orders. Bad hotels. Tough fouls and foul calls. Everything was stacked against the Wildcats.

“I’m not mad that we’re not coming back to the Bay Area,” Barnes said. “It’s been a disaster. Our food has been atrocious. Our hotel was awful. It was the worst ever. All of our food was messed up this morning. It’s just—it’s been a disaster. I feel bad for (director of basketball operations) Lauren (Flaum).

And, yet, they won, completing the first Bay Area sweep for the program in 23 years. The Wildcats last won back-to-back games in Haas and Maples on Jan. 4, 2001 and Jan. 6, 2001.

“Really proud for a couple of reasons,” Barnes said. “The first thing is, it was such an emotional game on Friday and you get really, really high and it’s very hard. Fatigue on Sundays is already hard because of our numbers. So to show up in such a physical game, to then show up and kind of bear down and figure out a way to win, I was really proud of us. They wanted this win and understood it was important but didn’t understand the magnitude of it. And to just come in and take care of business and in the manner we did, I’m very, very proud of how we handled it.”

Arizona has now won four in a row and sits at 8-8 in the Pac-12, a league that features six ranked teams. Three of those teams are in the Top 10 and all six are among the top 18 teams in the Associated Press rankings.

Arizona’s players got beat up all game. Helena Pueyo hurt her ankle. Esmery Martinez was elbowed in the mouth. Breya Cunningham got the usual defensive contact when she shot the ball. She also got the usual blind eye from the officials when it happened, but racked up three fouls of her own in the first half.

“She’s really frustrated,” Barnes said. “I’ve sent some of those calls in. It’s just, yeah, it’s hard. I think I think she’s just a little frustrated. I know one of them, she kind of ran through some of it. It’s frustrating because they always see the second one. They’re getting elbowed and it’s really physical. I think just our post players were just all really frustrated today.”

Martinez was so frustrated that she got a technical foul. She had already been elbowed in the mouth earlier in the game. When Cal’s Marta Suarez threw elbows again only to have Martinez called for the foul, Martinez turned and pointed at the official. That was enough.

“The elbow to the face was really bad,” Barnes said. “I don’t think she was trying to hurt her. I think it was just a physical play, but it was an intentional elbow. It was pretty bad. It was right in her mouth and it could have knocked her teeth out. And I don’t think she was trying to like hurt or hit her in face. I think she’s just trying to be physical, but, I mean, there were a lot of those that weren’t even called.”

The foul situation didn’t matter. Arizona was strong on both ends of the floor. The Wildcats shot 56.3 percent including 50 percent from beyond the arc. They went 10 for 11 from the free-throw line.

Arizona turned Cal over 22 times, scoring 31 points off those turnovers. The Wildcats won the rebounding battle 28-25.

The only shortcoming for the ‘Cats was allowing the Golden Bears to shoot 50 percent from the floor.

Arizona had five players in double figures led by Martinez with 20 points. She also had nine rebounds and seven assists. She didn’t turn the ball over in 34 minutes of play and went 8 for 15 from the floor.

Freshman point guard Jada Williams scored 18 on 7-for-13 shooting. She added two rebounds, three assists, and three steals while only turning the ball over once in 37 minutes of play.

Fellow freshman Skylar Jones scored 12 while going 5 for 8 from the floor. She threw in two rebounds, one assist, and three steals but had four turnovers.

Isis Beh scored double figures for the third time in the last four games. She had 11 points, an offensive rebound, three assists, and two steals without turning the ball over. She played 26 minutes.

Pueyo went 5 for 9 from the floor to score 10 points despite coming out of the game in considerable pain in the first half. She added one rebound and five assists.

Cunningham and Courtney Blakely weren’t far from double figures. They scored seven and nine points, respectively.

“It’s just a really good group, and it’s fun to coach despite our record,” Barnes said. “People would think like, oh, this year has been hard. It has been hard. It’s been a lot of challenges, but I’m really enjoying it because of how we’re doing it, with who we’re doing it, and what it’s shaping up to be. So it’s actually been fun. It’s been challenging as the coach, but I think it’s making me better. It’s made me better...I think I’ve learned a lot and it’s just been fun to enjoy this process and watch it unfold. Something special is happening. I’m happy I’m a part of it.”

Arizona returns home next week to face No. 7 USC and No. 12 UCLA. UCLA plays No. 11 Colorado on Monday after defeating No. 18 Utah on Thursday. USC beat the Buffaloes but fell to the Utes in the Galen Center this weekend.