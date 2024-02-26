The Bay Area sweep rewrites postseason possibilities for Arizona women’s basketball

Feelings of joy and accomplishment are expected when you sweep the Bay Area road trip for the first time in 23 years. That’s not the only impact of beating No. 3 Stanford and California back-to-back. The postseason possibilities for the Arizona Wildcats were also rewritten.

Pac-12 seeding

The Pac-12 is the No. 1 conference according to both NET and the defunct RPI. Arizona went into the weekend looking to solidify its No. 7 position in the league standings. It not only accomplished that, but it also kept open the possibility of climbing even higher.

The Wildcats could fall back into a tie with both Cal and Washington State. It won’t do the Golden Bears or the Cougars any good, though. Arizona holds the tiebreaker over both teams if they all end up with 8-10 records.

The first tiebreaker is head-to-head competition. Arizona swept the Bears this year and split with the Cougars. That immediately eliminates the Bears from contention.

The next tiebreaker is winning percentage against the team at the top of the standings. The win over Stanford is the gift that the Wildcats keep giving to themselves.

The combination of Stanford’s win over Arizona State and Oregon State’s upset at the hands of Washington gives the Cardinal at least a share of the regular season championship. Oregon State or USC could still take the No. 1 seed, but UA will end with either the same winning percentage against those two teams as Wazzu or a better one against USC.

If the winning percentages against the Beavers and the Women of Troy are the same, the difference comes down to Arizona’s game at Maples Pavilion on Feb. 24. The Cardinal swept Wazzu this season, so Arizona’s 50% winning percentage against Stanford keeps it in seventh.

The Wildcats are guaranteed to play on the opening day of the tournament for the first time since 2017-18. They could climb as high as fifth in the seeding, though.

To get there, Arizona needs to win out. That means defeating No. 7 USC on Thursday then No. 12 UCLA on Saturday. That would give the Wildcats a 10-8 record in the Pac-12, but it’s just part of what has to happen.

Arizona cannot move into fourth because it cannot surpass No. 11 Colorado. The one-point loss to the Buffaloes in McKale Center gives them the tiebreaker over the Wildcats. So, even if CU loses its final three games—UCLA in Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 26 followed by home games against Washington and Washington State to close things out—it cannot fall behind Arizona when it comes to seeds.

Arizona needs both UCLA and Utah to lose their final games to move past those teams. For the Bruins, that means dropping contests at home to CU, then on the road at ASU and Arizona. For the Utes, it comes down to losing home games to Washington and Washington State.

Arizona holds the tiebreaker against Utah by virtue of a one-point victory in their only meeting of the year. In the UCLA scenario, Arizona needs the Beavers to end up behind Stanford in the seeding. If they do, the Stanford win gives the Wildcats the tiebreaker over the Bruins.

It’s also possible for only one of the scenarios involving the Bruins or the Utes to happen. That would move Arizona up to sixth in the seeding.

The NCAA Tournament

It might be better for Arizona to go to the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament instead of the NCAA Tournament. It would be very similar to Arizona’s inclusion in the 2018-19 WNIT, a run that set them up for a run to the national championship game just two years later.

Just don’t ask head coach Adia Barnes if she wants to do that. She does not, even if it would mean the possibility of home games and a run to a tournament title. For Barnes, once the program got a taste of the NCAA Tournament and the Final Four, there was no going back.

The Wildcats have given their tournament chances a huge boost starting with the NET.

Arizona went into the week sitting at No. 42 in the NET. That’s not great, but nine teams ranked 42 or worse in the NET made it to the tournament as at-large bids last year.

After the win at Stanford on Feb. 24, the Wildcats moved up six spots to No. 36. Arizona was idle on Feb. 25 but other games around the country pushed the team up another spot. Even before the win at Cal, the ‘Cats were No. 35 in the NET. A group of 10 at-large bids went to teams who finished their conference tournaments at 35th or worse in 2023.

Arizona has two regular season games and at least one Pac-12 Tournament game left. With a current record of 16-12 overall, it could theoretically lose all three of those games and still end up with a record that qualifies it for the tourney; teams must be at least .500 to qualify. However, it will be the higher seed in its first tournament game. Losing that game might be a blow to its chances.

The selection criteria for the committee includes a component called “early performance versus late performance.” Historically, that has been the “last 10 games” criteria. The Pac-12 gave the Wildcats a brutal final 10 games with six against teams in the top 12 of the AP poll. Four were against teams in the top 7 of the poll.

The Wildcats will end up no worse than 5-5 in their last 10 games if they play two games in the Pac-12 Tournament. They could go 7-3.

As of Feb. 23, ESPN’s Charlie Creme did not even have Arizona on the bubble. After the events of the weekend, it has new life.