Arizona men’s basketball drops two spots in Associated Press poll after home split to Washington schools

Arizona men’s basketball’s latest run in the top 5 was short lived.

The Wildcats dropped two spots to No. 6 in the Associated Press poll on Monday after splitting their homestead against the Washington schools. Arizona fell to Washington State Thursday night, then bounced back with a win over Washington on Saturday.

Tennessee and Marquette jumped Arizona in the rankings. Houston is this week’s No. 1, followed by Purdue and UConn. Arizona received 1,188 votes, down from 1,373 a week ago.

Washington State, which lost at ASU Saturday, moved up two spots in the rankings to No. 19. ASU managed to receive 17 votes as Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times ranked the Sun Devils No. 9 in his ballot. It’s unclear whether that was intentional or not. Washington also received four votes despite being 15-13 and coming off a double-digit loss to Arizona.

Though Arizona dropped in the AP poll, the Wildcats are still No. 4 in the NCAA Net Rankings, which the NCAA selection committee uses to inform seeding.

Most bracketologists continue to have Arizona as a No. 1 seed according to BracketMatrix.com.