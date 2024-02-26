Start times, TV info updated for remaining Arizona men’s basketball regular season games

Arizona has known who and where it was playing games over the final two weekends of the regular season, but some information was still in the TBD category. Not anymore.

The Wildcats’ home finale against Oregon on Saturday, scheduled for a 12 p.m. MT tip, will air on ESPN. The game previously didn’t have a channel designation.

Arizona’s final road trip of the regular season, to the Los Angeles schools, begins with the last visit to UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion as Pac-12 rivals. That game now has a 7:30 p.m. MT start time and will air on ESPN, putting the UA on the Worldwide Leader’s flagship station for its final three games before postseason play.

Here are the start times and TV info for the remaining games:

Wednesday at ASU (8 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network)

Saturday vs. Oregon (12 p.m. MST, ESPN)

March 7 at UCLA (7:30 p.m. MST, ESPN)

March 9 at USC (8 p.m. MST, ESPN)

Arizona (21-6, 12-4) is currently a half-game ahead of Washington State (21-7, 12-5) for first place in the Pac-12. The Wildcats would get the regular-season title and No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament if it wins out, while WSU—which hosts the LA schools this weekend and Washington on March 9—would win a first-place tiebreaker by virtue of sweeping the season series.