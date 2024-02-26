Kailyn Gilbert no longer with Arizona women’s basketball

After Arizona’s sweep of the Bay Area schools on Feb. 25, Wildcats’ head coach Adia Barnes said that sometimes there’s “addition by subtraction.” While she was not just speaking about sophomore guard Kailyn Gilbert, Gilbert was obviously part of that statement.

“If you just saw the culture and our chemistry and our cohesiveness, it’s remarkable right now,” Barnes said. “And sometimes throughout the year you have addition by subtraction, and we’ve sold that and you know we’ve had to eliminate some things. It has been a tough situation and we are better because of it. Way better. You don’t even understand the difference.”

Now it’s official.

Barnes told David Kelly of Wildcats Radio 1290 AM on DK with the Sports Tip that Gilbert is no longer with the program. Gilbert is still listed on the roster and is still enrolled in school. Even if they go into the transfer portal before a semester ends, players are guaranteed their scholarships until the end of the term. If a player signs a national letter of intent and enters a Power 5 school on a scholarship as a freshman, she is guaranteed that scholarship for four years unless she is dismissed for non-athletic reasons according to an agreement by the schools in 2015.

SWEEP: @ArizonaWBB head coach @AdiaBarnes joined show to chat about her team’s winning weekend at Bay Area schools and upcoming senior weekend against #LA schools.#UofA has won four in a row.#BearDownArizona https://t.co/2isBYAkg37 — David Kelly (@DavidKelly1290) February 27, 2024

“We’re rolling with our seven,” Barnes told Kelly. “We just added a walk-on, who will be our eighth.”

While Barnes also said during the Bay Area trip that Gilbert was in concussion protocol due to an injury suffered in practice, Gilbert missed several games over the past month when she had no medical reason to be out. When she came back, she played limited minutes.

“Kailyn Gilbert won’t be with the team for the rest of the year,” Barnes said on the radio.

Barnes did not speak about the future beyond that, but Gilbert went into the transfer portal after last season. She eventually decided to come back, and she tried to make changes to her game to fit into the system better. It was not always successful.

Gilbert often fell into old habits of not sharing the ball. Barnes stated on multiple occasions that she understood that it was how Gilbert had played for most of her life simply because she had to on previous teams, but said that it would not work at this level.

Gilbert made it clear in conversations with the media that she still did not like playing defense, which is a requirement to play for Barnes. Several weeks ago, Barnes said that players would play both offense and defense or they would “rot on the bench.”

Since Gilbert began sitting out or playing limited minutes, the team has mostly flourished on the court. The Wildcats are 6-3. They are riding a four-game winning streak. They completed the first road sweep of the Bay Area schools in 23 years. They have a .500 record in the league that both NET and RPI rank as the toughest in the country—and they continue to rise in the NET, making an NCAA Tournament appearance look more likely with each passing day.

Gilbert becomes the second player to leave the team this season, joining fellow sophomore Maya Nnaji.