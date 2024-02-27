NCAA Bracketology: Arizona men’s basketball still in good shape for No. 1 seed

When Arizona lost at home to Washington State on Thursday it briefly fell out of first place in the Pac-12, but by the end of the weekend the Wildcats were back on top and in control of their destiny when it comes to winning the regular season title.

The same can be said for the UA’s chances of getting a No. 1 seed, though its performance alone the rest of the way won’t be the only deciding factor.

Entering Monday, Arizona is still projected to be a No. 1 by the vast majority of brackets listed on BracketMatrix.com. Of the 107 aggregated by the site, 82 have the Wildcats on the top line while the other 25 have them as a No. 2 seed, and their overall seed average is 1.23.

The next closest is North Carolina, at 1.79, followed by Tennessee (1.99). UNC is the most common team getting that last No. 1 over Arizona, taking the UA’s spot 23 times, but that was also before the Tar Heels nearly lost at home Monday night to a shorthanded Miami team.

Arizona sits No. 4 in the NET rankings, behind the other three consensus No. 1 seeds (Houston, Purdue and UConn). The Wildcats’ seven Quad 1 wins are tied for third-most, with Houston, but there are no more such opportunities on the schedule unless UCLA or USC were to jump 30-plus spots between now and when Arizona visits the LA schools next weekend to wrap up the regular season.

If the UA doesn’t get a No. 1 seed it is still most likely ending up in the West Region, which would mean the opportunity to play the second weekend in Los Angeles. The first weekend will almost certainly be in Salt Lake City.