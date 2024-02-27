Arizona’s Esmery Martinez named AP Player of the Week

She led her team to its first road sweep at Stanford and California in 23 years. Now, Esmery Martinez is the first Arizona women’s basketball player to be named the Associated Press Player of the Week, an award that was introduced this season.

The fifth-year forward from the Dominican Republic was honored after averaging 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in the two games. She connected on 50 percent of her shots (15 of 30) and 100 percent of her free throws (3 of 3) over the weekend. The fact that she only got to the line three times was the biggest point of contention.

At California, Martinez was just short of a triple-double with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. It was almost a double-double at then-No. 3 Stanford with 17 points and 9 rebounds.

It wasn’t an aberration for Martinez, who spent three years at West Virginia before transferring to Arizona for her final two seasons. She scored her 1,500th career point during the Stanford game. That made her the only active player with 1,500 points, 1,200 rebounds, 200 assists, 200 steals, and 100 blocks.

Arizona’s win over Stanford was also tapped as the “Win of the Week” by ESPN. The Wildcats are now No. 33 in the NET but Charlie Creme doesn’t think that gets them into the tournament. He has them as one of the “first four out,” putting just six Pac-12 teams into the field despite it being the toughest conference in the country according to both the NET and the now-defunct RPI. Creme has more teams from the ACC (9), SEC (8), Big 10 (7), and Big 12 (7), all of which are weaker leagues.