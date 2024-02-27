Arizona men’s basketball expecting ‘spirited’ rematch against ASU

It was only 10 days ago that Arizona beat ASU by 45 points at McKale Center, the largest margin of victory in the rivalry’s 246-game history. The beatdown was so bad that Bobby Hurley went into “hiding” to try and figure out what went wrong for his team.

Since then, both teams have gone 1-1, with the UA losing at home to Washington State to fall out of first place only to move back to the top two days later when ASU upset the Cougars in Tempe.

Now comes the Sun Devils’ chance at atonement for that blowout in Tucson, and Tommy Lloyd is expecting nothing like the first meeting.

“We know they’re gonna respond,” Lloyd said Saturday after the UA’s win over Washington. “They’re a streaky team, the way they play is hard to play against, and I’m sure they’re gonna come out spirited with great effort. We respect them as a rival.”

Upcoming Arizona men’s basketball games Wednesday at ASU (8 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network)

Saturday vs. Oregon (12 p.m. MT, ESPN)

March 7 at UCLA (7:30 p.m. MST, ESPN)

March 9 at USC (8 p.m. MST, ESPN)

ASU (14-14, 8-9) is 10-4 this season at Desert Financial Arena, and that was almost 11-3 after it rallied from down 25 in the second half to force overtime against Washington.

Arizona is 29-22 at Desert Financial Arena, 28-12 since the beginning of the Lute Olson era. The Wildcats have won their last three visits to Tempe, including a buzzer-beating victory in 2021 when Azuolas Tubelis scored on a layup after James Akinjo’s 3-point attempt turned into a pass.

Before that were consecutive losses, including in 2020 when the UA led by 22 in the first half only to fall 66-65.

The UA’s largest margin of victory at ASU is 30, in 2001. The biggest combined margin in a season series is 68, in 1987-88, when the Wildcats followed up a 99-59t home win by crushing the Sun Devils by 101-73 on their court.

“For sure they’re gonna be fired up,” said center Oumar Ballo, who had the fifth of seven consecutive double-doubles in the previous meeting. “The game didn’t go well for them in McKale Center.”