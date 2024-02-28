Arizona men’s basketball at ASU: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are in enemy territory when they face the Arizona State Sun Devils. The UA blew out ASU 105-60 in Tucson on Feb. 17.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:

Arizona-ASU game time, details:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2023

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2023 Time: 8 p.m. MT

8 p.m. MT Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz.

Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 12-point favorite and the over/under is 159.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats an 88 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?

Arizona-ASU will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?

The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-ASU?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

