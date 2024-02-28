Arizona men’s basketball at ASU: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!
The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are in enemy territory when they face the Arizona State Sun Devils. The UA blew out ASU 105-60 in Tucson on Feb. 17.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:
Arizona-ASU game time, details:
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. MT
- Location: Desert Financial Arena; Tempe, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 12-point favorite and the over/under is 159.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats an 88 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-ASU on?
Arizona-ASU will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-ASU online?
The stream of Arizona-ASU can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-ASU on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-ASU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-ASU?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
