Most of Arizona women’s basketball roster announces intent to return for 2024-25 season

Once upon a time, it would be odd for a college athlete to announce that she planned to return to school the following year. It was understood that she would stay at the school she originally committed to until the day her eligibility ran out. Those days are long gone—especially in the case of Arizona women’s basketball, which parted ways with three players via dismissal or mutual agreement this season.

Most of the remaining players who have eligibility left announced that they would return next season. The announcements came at the final Adia Barnes Radio Show of the season on Tuesday evening.

“Think we should keep her?” Barnes joked about freshman guard Skylar Jones. “We shouldn’t put her in the portal?”

Barnes then asked her four freshmen—Jones, Jada Williams, Breya Cunningham, and Montaya Dew—if they would be back for their sophomore seasons. One by one, they each answered in the affirmative with Williams pretending that she was having a difficult time deciding.

“We love each other,” Williams later said about the group of four freshmen.

The same sentiment has been expressed by freshman Jones in the past.

Later in the broadcast, a fan asked junior Courtney Blakely the same question.

“I’ll be finishing my degree in accounting,” Blakely replied. “So, yes.”

It is not a surprise that Blakely would have academics foremost in her mind. At local media day in October, she said she transferred to Arizona from Middle Tennessee State for the academic support provided in Tucson. That support goes beyond the classroom.

“We already got her an internship for the summer,” Barnes said. “Anyone know an accounting firm here in town?...We’d like to get her two internships.”

The Wildcats who still have eligibility left are Cunningham, Dew, Jones, Williams, Blakely, Sali Kourouma, Isis Beh, Erin Tack, and Brooklyn Rhodes. The last two joined as walk-ons but are now on scholarship. Kourouma, Beh, Tack, and Rhodes were not asked about their plans, but their likely futures have been discussed at various times.

Kourouma has not publicly spoken about her plans. Beh has not made up her mind, but she and Barnes have stated that she does not particularly want to attend classes for a sixth year. She plans to get a real estate license after college and doesn’t need a master’s degree. Both Tack and Rhodes will be welcomed back and Barnes seems to believe they will likely return based on her most recent statements about them.

Of course, things could always change. Bendu Yeaney once stood at center court and told the Wildcat faithful that she would return for her fifth year. Approximately six weeks later, she was grad transferring to her home state of Oregon, although she is still close to Barnes and the Arizona program.

Barnes knows that things have changed even more since Yeaney left three years ago. Three weeks ago, she discussed the possibilities of this year’s roster staying. She should be even more secure now than she was at that time.

“You never know with kids,” Barnes said. “At the end of [last] year, I didn’t think Paris [Clark] would be unhappy paying 15-20 minutes. So, I think it’s like you don’t know, and you don’t know outside influences. You don’t know what they’re being offered other places. But I would be shocked if we didn’t lose two people. And so if you look at the roster, then it gets slim. And then I don’t want to be in a situation where I gotta go get seven portal kids because then you’re in that same situation. You recruit them a short amount of time. It’s like cyclical. So that’s why it was so important for me to really keep this core right now. Will we keep them? Who knows? I’m pretty positive—I’d say 98 percent—but there’s a 2 percent. Who knows? Their mom could be mad that they didn’t average enough or didn’t get as many touches on a whim. You don’t know that. But I’m pretty sure like Sky, you know, Jada—they’ve already told me, but kids, they have so much outside stuff.”