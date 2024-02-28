NCAA Tournament projections for Arizona women’s basketball

It’s the final week of Pac-12 women’s basketball as we know it. Not just for this season but forever. The Arizona Wildcats must make the most of it to get to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament.

At this point, the Wildcats are guaranteed to be eligible for the postseason. The question is which tournament: the Big Dance, the NCAA’s new Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament, or the traditional WNIT.

At her head coach Adia Barnes was asked to make her best case for inclusion.

“One of the pure facts is we have a very good conference,” Barnes said. “It is by far better than all the other conferences. So to me, it’s impossible that like the ACC and those other conferences could have nine teams in...That’s insane...So to me, it’s like, I can’t believe that we wouldn’t be talking about the Pac-12 getting eight or nine because when I look at those teams that are 6, 7, 8 and the other conferences, we would kick their butts and so would our conference. Cal would be able to win some games and be successful in another conference...So when I look at that, I just think that’s definitely like East Coast bias, and I think that’s totally wrong...To me, it’s like a no-brainer. To me, I wouldn’t have us on the bubble.”

Not everyone has the Wildcats on the bubble now. Although most of the predicted brackets have Arizona as one of the first four teams out, the Athletic doesn’t agree.

Mark Schindler has Arizona comfortably in the 7-10 game in Baton Rouge. The No. 10-seeded Wildcats are paired up against No. 7 Michigan State. That would have them meeting second-seeded LSU in the second round.

While Her Hoop Stats’ Megan Gauer does have Arizona as one of the “First Four Out,” she shows more respect for the Pac-12 than ESPN does. Gauer has seven Pac-12 teams in the field.

Along with Stanford, Oregon State, Colorado, USC, UCLA, and Utah, she includes Washington State. The Cougars are going to be a tough case for the selection committee. No doubt had they kept on their trajectory, they would be in the field without a thought. They haven’t kept on that trajectory, though.

The injury to star Charlisse Leger-Walker sent the Cougs into a tailspin. Her final game was a close loss at UCLA on Jan. 28.

If a team can regroup after the loss of a star player, they are usually not penalized for it, but WSU has not been able to regroup. They are 2-6 since Leger-Walker went out despite the return of sophomore shooter Astera Tuhina. Their only wins came against Arizona State and Oregon, the two teams in 11th and 12th in the Pac-12.

The Cougars are in the exact opposite position of Arizona, which has gone 6-3 since leading scorer Kailyn Gilbert originally stopped playing. Arizona is only a half-game behind Wazzu in overall record and is now just eight places behind it in the NET. If it comes down to the Wildcats vs the Cougars, the “early performance versus late performance” criterion may tilt it in Arizona’s favor.

Charlie Creme of ESPN doesn’t show much respect to the Pac-12 as a whole. Creme puts just six teams in his field, leaving out both Arizona and Washington State. The Wildcats are No. 33 in the NET and the Cougars are No. 25. He has both of those teams as “First Four Out” and Washington as “Next Four Out.”

Instead, he includes nine teams from the ACC, eight from the SEC (including two of the “Last Four In”), and seven each from the Big 12 and Big 10. All of those leagues are ranked behind the Pac-12 in both the NET and the RPI.

Arizona’s resume with two regular season games left

Overall record: 16-12

Pac-12 record: 8-8

NET: No. 33

Nonconference SOS: 54

Overall SOS: 16

Late performance: Arizona is 6-4 in its last 10 games. Four of those games have been against AP Top 10 teams, including three road games against the Top 10. Overall, half of its last 10 games have been on the road.

Bad losses: Eleven of Arizona’s 12 losses come to teams that were ranked during the season (i.e. not just in preseason) at least one week this year. The closest Arizona has to a bad loss is the 70-68 loss at Oregon. The Ducks are ranked No. 93 in the NET, counting as a Quad 2 loss; Arizona has no losses in Q3 or Q4. The other 11 losses come to teams in the top 50 of the NET.

Significant wins: While women’s basketball doesn’t officially use the quadrant system, “significant wins” and “bad losses” are roughly equivalent. The Wildcats are 4-11 in what would be considered Q1 games and 3-1 in Q2 games. The wins over Stanford and Utah were both significant wins. If Arizona can get a win over either USC or UCLA, it would significantly improve its case. Not much to complain about there.

Competitive in losses: Arizona lost by 13 or fewer points in 8 of its 12 losses. Two of its blowout losses were on the road. Two came against Top 10 teams. It went through a stretch of six games to start Pac-12 play that were all decided by a single possession, including two overtime games. Half of the games were played against teams that were either ranked or receiving votes. The Wildcats went 1-5 in those games.