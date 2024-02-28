Arizona men’s basketball holds off ASU in 2nd half to sweep season series, extend Pac-12 lead

TEMPE—It won’t go down in the books as a “close” game based on the final score, but Arizona got just what it needed from the rematch against a team it beat by 45 less than two weeks ago.

The 6th-ranked Wildcats withstood numerous second-half pushes by ASU, never letting what was a 14-point halftime lead ever get closer than five before pulling away for an 85-67 win on Wednesday night at Desert Financial Arena.

Kylan Boswell had 17 points, one off his career high, Caleb Love went for 16 with eight rebounds and five assists, Oumar Ballo had his eighth consecutive double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds), Pelle Larsson added 12 and Keshad Johnson 10 as Arizona (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12) outscored ASU 24-11 over the final seven minutes to complete the season sweep of the Sun Devils (14-15, 8-10).

The win also extended Arizona’s lead atop the Pac-12 to a full game over Washington State (21-7, 12-5). The Cougars host the Los Angeles schools this weekend.

The UA held ASU to 35 percent shooting, outrebounding the Sun Devils 43-30 and outscoring them 44-20 in the paint.

Arizona led 41-27 at the half, shooting 54.5 percent and holding ASU to 29 percent from the field. But just over two minutes into the second half that margin was down to six after an 8-0 Sun Devils run capped by Tommy Lloyd getting hit with his second career technical foul with 17:52 remaining.

The Wildcats regrouped after that, scoring on three of their next four possessions with Boswell’s transition 3 getting it back to a 48-37 lead. Boswell picked up his third foul shortly after, and the UA would only make one basket the next 4-plus minutes as ASU got within 52-47 on two Frankie Collins free throws with 12:01 remaining.

ASU once again cut the deficit to five with 7:02 left only to see Larsson complete a 3-point play on the other end.

Love made his first shot of the second half with 5:35 to go, a 3 to get it back to double figures, and another triple with 4:02 left made it 73-62. Then dagger came about a minute later when Jaden Bradley got a steal and started a break that culminated with his lob to Johnson for a dunk.

With just under two minutes left it was back to a 17-point lead.

Dueling chants, both clean and vulgar, charged the atmosphere before the opening tip. Then Love drained a deep 3 just 27 seconds in and dropped a ‘forks down’ at the ASU student section.

Five straight points by Boswell forced ASU to call timeout less than four minutes in and Arizona was out to a 15-4 lead before the first media break.

Arizona upped the lead to 28-12 midway through the first half on an up-and-under from Bradley, forcing Bobby Hurley to call a second timeout.

The Sun Devils started 4 of 22 from the field before starting to hit a few, getting within 12 on an Adam Miller 3 with 2:34 left before halftime.

Arizona is back at McKale Center on Saturday to host Oregon in its final Pac-12 home game. It’s Senior Day, with four of the Wildcats’ five starters expected to participate.