What Tommy Lloyd, Kylan Boswell and Jaden Bradley said after Arizona’s win at ASU

TEMPE—Before player introductions had begun, chants from both the ASU student section and the large collection of Arizona fans went back and forth inside Desert Financial Arena.

But by the time the final buzzer sounded, the ‘U of A!’ chants were all that could be heard.

“We always say, some programs have fans, we have followers,” Lloyd said after Arizona’s 85-67 win at ASU. “Our fans are one of us, and no matter where we go they’re going to be there.”

Our full game recap can be found here. Below is what Lloyd, Kylan Boswell and Jaden Bradley said afterward.

Lloyd on the game overall: “We knew it was gonna be a hard game. I’m happy we got out to a good start. I knew they were going to respond in the second half, but you’re always thinking that as a coach. I’m just hoping we could come out and hit first in the second half and maybe extend our lead a little bit and then really test them, but it didn’t happen that way. And I thought our guys did an incredible job of kind of managing a little bit of chaos in that second half.”

On Kylan Boswell’s play: “It was awesome. Kylan is a really good player. I know he’s been under the microscope a little bit, and that’s what happens when you are the point guard at Arizona. But I thought he played exceptional today, to have 17 points in this atmosphere for an 18-year-old is pretty awesome.”

On if his interaction with Boswell during the Washington game contributed to his play: “Kylan and I we, have great conversations. It’s definitely love. I don’t know if it’s always tough. To see him come out and respond like that, I think it’s a great sign for our team.”

On Caleb Love: “Caleb’s clutch and he’s not afraid of that moment. He pressed a little bit there when they made a little bit of a run and maybe mishandled a ball or two. He settled in and opportunistically he hit a couple big shots. When you’re up nine or 10 points and they’re pressing and you throw the ball to the sideline and he is wide open from three, as a coach you say this is good, but if he misses it, this is kind of what they want. It’s going to be a quick shot and for him to knock that down right in front of our bench was awesome.”

On being able to hold of ASU’s runs in the second half: “It felt like a close game for sure. We need to be comfortable doing that and be able to find a way. Sometimes maybe it’s a play call from me that works and a lot of times that doesn’t work. It’s players finding solutions and our guys did a good job of finding some solutions in a tough second half.”

On getting a technical: “I didn’t swear or anything. I just I thought the (ASU) guy grabbed the rim with his left hand, and I think he did. I haven’t seen the replay. That comes with the deal. Mike Reed is one of the best officials in the game, and a guy I have a ton of respect for. He has the right if he wants to T me up, that’s his right.”

On getting back on defense after a turnover or missed shot: “We always talk about transition defense. You don’t want to turn the ball over, but that happens. When that happens, you have to have a response. We had a big one where Jaden (Bradley) went down there and made a strip. It was a big turn of events for sure.”

On Bradley: “Jaden was great today. The combination of him and Kylan was exceptional. They both kind of had foul trouble. JB ended up out there in that finishing lineup and that’s something I am totally comfortable with. JB is a winner and he makes big plays and I always know he is going to and he’s not scared of the moment. Playing in our system is a little bit different and it just takes time for all of our guys. Passing to me is a premium skill and something we work on and talk about a lot. I understand it takes some time to develop and I have to continue to coach it and pay attention to the detail and help him out.”

On Boswell being more aggressive with the ball: “I always want Kylan to be aggressive. I think Kylan is playing with two of the best play-making wings in the country in Caleb and Pelle (Larsson). When Kylan is out there, he doesn’t necessarily need to dominate the ball. Kylan can get off the ball and give it to one of those guys and they can play in the actions. Kylan is a great floor spacer and when he’s hunting catch and shoot shots, he is a really good player.”

On the balanced scoring: “We want to be able to not be a team you can load up on and focus on one guy. To have different guys be able to score is really special. Our basketball. Our shots. Our effort. It’s always far superior to my shot or your shot. Collectively, we’re better together. Down the stretch here and getting ready for the postseason, that needs to be re-emphasized over and over and over.”

Boswell on his play: “I felt like I was a little more aggressive than usual. The shots came my way, and when I was open I took them. I didn’t think I forced anything tonight.”

On being able to jump out to an early lead: “I thought we had a great game plan going into the game, we knew what the tendencies were. We knew what we wanted to stop for them on the other end.”

On Jaden Bradley: “I always feel like I play my best when I’m on the court with him. Great chemistry, just building throughout the year. I always feel I play my best when JB is out there with me.”

On the message from Lloyd during a second-half timeout: “Just stay calm and collected. Teams are going to go on runs, we’re going to go on runs. We can’t let that shake our focus. It’s always gonna happen throughout the entire time we’re playing.”

On dealing with ball screen defense: “I try not to let it faze me. If I’m not open, pass the ball. If I’m open, let it fly.”

On texting Lloyd after Washington’s game to apologize: “A lot of people had their own opinions about the moment. Nobody on the outside knows me Coach Lloyd’s real relationship. I was upset at myself. Sometimes you don’t want to hear the truth, but after reflecting on it I realized ... he’s always on me, trying to get on get on me and will support me for sure. And he always wants the best for me. So after the game I texted him to apologize.”

On if that fueled his play against ASU: “After that game I was over it.”

On Oumar Ballo having 8 consecutive double-doubles: “I think the biggest thing for him was always just playing with the most energy. In the paint I don’t I feel like nobody can mess with Big O when he’s playing with high energy and locked into the gameplan.”

Bradley on holding off ASU in the second half: “We stayed poised, stayed calm, stayed together. We like games like that, close games, kind of get us ready for the tournament and what’s next. We knew coming in at halftime they were gonna be hungry, and they went on a run but our guys stayed calm and we trusted the game plan.”

On Lloyd getting a technical: “Coach was pretty amped up and excited. That kind of got the guys going, we had a group up as a team. He has high expectations for us. We’re gonna get on him for that technical, make him run.”

On Ballo: “Big O is a beast and a monster down there. We got high expectations, and night in and night out he delivers. He’s probably the best big in the country and he’s showing it right now.”