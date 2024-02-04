Arizona men’s basketball vs. Stanford: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!
The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats put their 11-0 home record on the line against a team they lost to earlier this season, the Stanford Cardinal. Stanford beat the UA 100-82 on Dec. 31.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:
Arizona-Stanford game time, details:
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2023
- Time: 6 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 17.5-point favorite and the over/under is 162. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 93 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?
Arizona-Stanford will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?
The stream of Arizona-Stanford can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Stanford on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?
Arizona-Stanford pregame coverage:
