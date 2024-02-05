Arizona men’s basketball back inside top 10 of AP poll after sweep of Bay Area schools

Arizona men’s basketball has been flirting with a top 10 ranking for most of the new year. Hopefully the latest fling lasts awhile.

The Wildcats are up to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll after beating California and Stanford at home. Arizona overcame a double digit deficit on Sunday to take down the Cardinal, whereas the Golden Bears provided little resistance on Thursday.

Arizona jumped three spots in the poll, thanks to losses from Duke, Wisconsin and Kentucky. Arizona received 1,077 points, up 915 a week ago.

The Wildcats have wins over three teams ranked in the top 20: No. 9 Duke, No. 11 Wisconsin and No. 16 Alabama.

UConn remains the No. 1 team in the country, followed by Purdue, North Carolina, Kansas and Houston.

UConn jumped Arizona overnight in the NCAA Net Rankings, where the Wildcats now rank No. 4.

Arizona can solidify its position in both rankings this week with Quad 1 road opportunities against Utah on Thursday and Colorado on Saturday.