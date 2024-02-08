Arizona men’s basketball at Utah: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!
The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin a tough road trip to the Rocky Mountains by visiting the Utah Utes.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:
Arizona-Utah game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2023
- Time: 6 p.m. MT
- Location: Huntsman Center; Salt Lake City, Utah
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under is 160. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 66 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?
Arizona-Utah will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?
The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Utah?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Arizona-Utah pregame coverage:
- Road trip to Rockies pits Arizona men’s basketball against tough opponents and conditions
- Strength of bench negating need for Arizona men’s basketball to consider change to starting lineup
- How Arizona men’s basketball sits in NCAA Tournament projections
- Arizona men’s basketball back inside top 10 of AP poll after sweep of Bay Area schools
- What Tommy Lloyd, Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis said after Arizona’s win over Stanford
Loading comments...