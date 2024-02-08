Arizona men’s basketball at Utah: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin a tough road trip to the Rocky Mountains by visiting the Utah Utes.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:

Arizona-Utah game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2023

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2023 Time: 6 p.m. MT

6 p.m. MT Location: Huntsman Center; Salt Lake City, Utah

Huntsman Center; Salt Lake City, Utah Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under is 160. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 66 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?

Arizona-Utah will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?

The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Utah?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

