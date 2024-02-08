 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona men’s basketball at Utah game thread

Come chat with us!

By Brian J. Pedersen
It’s Game Day!

The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin a tough road trip to the Rocky Mountains by visiting the Utah Utes.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Utah game time, details:

  • Date: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2023
  • Time: 6 p.m. MT
  • Location: Huntsman Center; Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 5-point favorite and the over/under is 160. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 66 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?

Arizona-Utah will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?

The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Utah?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-Utah pregame coverage:

