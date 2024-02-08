Arizona men’s basketball at Utah game thread

It’s Game Day!

The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats begin a tough road trip to the Rocky Mountains by visiting the Utah Utes.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Utah game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2023

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2023 Time: 6 p.m. MT

6 p.m. MT Location: Huntsman Center; Salt Lake City, Utah

Huntsman Center; Salt Lake City, Utah Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 5-point favorite and the over/under is 160. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 66 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?

Arizona-Utah will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?

The stream of Arizona-Utah can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Utah on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Utah?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

