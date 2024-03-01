Arizona men’s basketball to honor 5 seniors in Pac-12 home finale vs. Oregon

In Tommy Lloyd’s first season at Arizona, graduate transfer Justin Kier was the only senior on the roster. Last year, the Wildcats honored four seniors including a pair of grad transfers.

On Saturday there will be five seniors, two of which are in their first year with the UA program and the others that have been here three or more seasons.

Oumar Ballo, Keshad Johnson, Pelle Larsson, Caleb Love and walk-on Grant Weitman will be honored before Saturday’s game against Oregon, which also will mark the final Pac-12 game at McKale Center. No. 6 Arizona (22-6, 13-4) finishes the regular season next week at the Los Angeles schools.

Upcoming Arizona men’s basketball games Saturday vs. Oregon (12 p.m. MT, ESPN)

March 7 at UCLA (7:30 p.m. MST, ESPN)

March 9 at USC (8 p.m. MST, ESPN)

None of the senior quintet were recruited by Lloyd to begin their college careers at Arizona, but that is irrelevant to him. And it was a recent conversation with Pac-12 ambassador Bill Walton that reaffirmed this mindset.

“He and I were together at a social deal and someone came up and introduced themself and said, ‘Bill, I want you to meet my stepdaughter,’” Lloyd said after Arizona’s win at ASU on Wednesday night. “And Bill stopped him and said, ‘excuse me, you mean your daughter.’

“So whether I recruited guys or not, I coached them, and they’re part of Arizona basketball. I love those guys like they’re my own, and would treat them no different than whether I recruited them or someone else recruited them.”

Four of the seniors have started every game this season for the UA, with sophomore Kylan Boswell as the point guard in all 28 contests. That streak may end if Lloyd continues his Senior Day trend that saw Kier start the 2022 home finale against Cal and walk-ons Matthew Lang and Jordan Mains start against ASU last season.

Weitman, a 6-foot-4 guard who grew up for Tucson and was recruited to Arizona by Sean Miller from Salpointe Catholic High School, said he has not been told if he’ll start.

“He hasn’t said anything,” said Weitman, who has appeared in 41 games in his four UA seasons, including 16 in 2023-24. “Whatever he wants to do is fine. I’m more of a team guy.”

This will be the second Senior Day event for Johnson, who played four years at San Diego State before coming to Tucson. He referred to San Diego as his “second home” after his hometown of Oakland, but is expecting a tremendous atmosphere at McKale for his finale game.

“The way that Bear Down Nation just puts on for everybody, it’s going to be crazy,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait to feel that here.”

Johnson is out of eligibility, while the other four seniors technically have an extra year thanks to the 2020-21 COVID campaign not counting. Lloyd said Wednesday there have been no conversations about any of them coming back for another season, and none of the quartet said they’ve made a decision.

“I’m focused on winning a championship,” said Love, who played his first three seasons at North Carolina and had originally committed to Michigan before ending up at Arizona.

Ballo and Larsson are finishing their third seasons at the UA, and for Ballo it’s his fifth year being coached by Lloyd. He said there wasn’t much re-recruiting needed to get him to follow Lloyd from Gonzaga.

“I already knew that I was going to come here because when I was in high school Arizona was among my top three schools, and when Tommy got the job things just worked out,” said Ballo, who has posted double-doubles in eight consecutive games.

Larsson, who played his first year at Utah, reached 1,000 points for his career earlier this season and is 23 away from 1K with Arizona. He was the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22 after picking the Wildcats over Kansas.

He said the choice to come to Tucson was a “basketball decision” but it’s ended up being one that’s helped shape his life going forward.

“Three years, for when you’re 19, 20 years old is like probably of some of the most impactful years in your life,” Larsson said. “I think it’s just shaped us as men for the future and how you act and carry yourself and how you treat others. Arizona, and the guys I’ve played with, have taken my like love for basketball to a whole another level. I’m forever grateful and forever in debt to this place.”

Pac-12/NCAA Tournament seeding implications

Arizona is guaranteed to finish no worse than third in the regular season, meaning it has locked up a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. A win over Oregon would mean the Wildcats would be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

The UA gets the No. 1 seed (and an 18th regular-season title) by either winning out or having second-place Washington State (22-7, 13-5) lose one more game than Arizona the rest of the way. The 19th-ranked Cougars host UCLA (14-14, 9-8) and Washington (16-13, 8-10).

As for the NCAA tourney, Arizona’s average projected seed according to BracketMatrix.com is 1.28. That’s still the fourth-best behind unanimous No. 1 seed Houston, Purdue and defending national champion UConn, while North Carolina (1.79) and Tennessee (1.94) are Arizona’s closest competitors for that final No. 1 spot.

Tennessee is at No. 14 Alabama on Saturday, at No. 18 South Carolina on Wednesday and hosts No. 16 Kentucky to end the regular season, giving the Volunteers plenty of opportunities to overtake the Wildcats but also several potential pitfalls. North Carolina hosts NC State and Notre Dame, a pair of non-tourney teams, before visiting No. 10 Duke next Saturday.

About the Ducks

Oregon (19-9, 11-6) is in third place but is currently not in the NCAA picture, per BracketMatrix. The Ducks haven’t won more than two consecutive games since a 6-game streak that included a 5-0 start in Pac-12 play.

Arizona beat Oregon 87-78 in Eugene last month, its first win there since 2015. That was the last year the Wildcats swept the Ducks, winning three meetings including 80-52 in the Pac-12 title game.

Another Ring of Honor inductee

February saw recent UA standouts Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko inducted into the Ring of Honor, and a third new addition is on tap for Saturday. But this one hasn’t been in a Wildcat uniform in 35 years and qualified for induction thanks to his long professional career in another sport.

Kenny Lofton played for Arizona from 1985-89, starting 54 games but coming off the bench on the 1988 Final Four team. He left school as the single-season and career steals leader, records that have since been broken, but he ever played pro basketball. Instead he was taken in the 17th round of the 1988 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros and then spending 17 seasons in the big leagues, mostly with Cleveland.

Lofton finished his career with more than 2,400 hits and a .299 average. He was a 6-time All-Star, was runner-up for American League Rookie of the Year in 1992 and won four Golden Glove awards. He played in two World Series, for Cleveland in 2995 and the San Francisco Giants in 2002.