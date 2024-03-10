What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s loss at USC to end regular season

Arizona’s final road trip to Los Angeles began with celebrations and ended with some head shaking as it followed up a conference-clinching win at UCLA with a lackluster effort in Saturday night’s loss to USC.

Tommy Lloyd said he knew the game immediately after winning a title was ripe for a letdown, despite USC’s poor record, and he tried to make sure the team was aware of that possibility.

“I knew it was going to be a test, and we talked about it,” he said. “I don’t know, maybe I talked them into not playing well, I don’t know. Sometimes as a coach you try to address what you think is the obvious, and maybe your players don’t realize it’s so obvious the next thing they know they’re like, well, we’re supposed to have a letdown today? Maybe I talked them into it. That’s something that to consider as well.”

Our game recap can be found here. Below is what Lloyd said after the Wildcats ended the regular season on a low note:

On if the loss takes away from winning the Pac-12 title: “We’re thankful. These guys had a great regular season. To win a Pac-12 regular season championship is nothing to be taken lightly. Obviously we wanted to play better today and we didn’t, but maybe we were given a gift by ‘SC, we can really learn from this. So that’s going to be our focus.”

On what concerned him the most about the performance: “Just maybe coming with a little better sense of urgency, or responding how the game is being officiated. I’m not saying it’s officiated poorly, but maybe our approach wasn’t right with that kind of stuff. These games they get really emotional as they’re playing out, and you have to be able to control your emotions and draw upon your seasons’ experiences.”

On Arizona’s offense: “We just didn’t seem to have great rhythm on offense all day, so we’re gonna give USC credit on defense. We never got a rhythm. So that’s something we got to take a look at and figure out.”

On USC’s offense: “I don’t know if it was an outburst, to be honest with us. I just think we were really bad on offense, and we turned the ball over a lot and that probably helped them out with their offense a little bit. They made a few shots here and there, but I do not feel like that was a high-octane game by either team. I’m taking nothing away from ‘SC, they were a lot better than we were today.”

On having 19 turnovers: “You gotta connect passes. It’s really simple: pass to the same color jersey. We got to be better at that, we just weren’t today. I don’t know why, we’ve been pretty good taking care of the ball here and today we weren’t, so we’ll take a look at it and we’ll figure it out. And if there’s things we need to address we’ll address it.”

On what caused the turnovers: “I’m gonna give USC credit for disruption, but you know what, you got to be able to handle disruption. It’s nothing we haven’t faced all year. They did a good job disrupting our rhythm, and our guys didn’t do a great job of playing through it.”

On Caleb Love going 1 for 10: “Caleb’s had an MVP-type here, he just didn’t play great today. It’ll be a great thing for him to sit down and discuss. I love him. I really appreciate him, and I really respect him as a player and as a person. These are the experiences coaches and players need together.”

On making sure a game like this doesn’t happen in the Pac-12 or NCAA tournaments: “If I knew how to make sure we didn’t have a night like this, I would probably have won 25 national championships by now. But I don’t know. That’s the hard thing, you have to help your team through those moments. Like I said, there’s a lot of emotions that go into it. Today was a great experience for us, and hopefully that we’ll learn from it. And it’ll help prepare for what’s coming next.”