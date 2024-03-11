NCAA Bracketology: Arizona men’s basketball firmly a No. 2 seed, at risk of being moved from West Region

It was already going to be an uphill battle for Arizona to land the final No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, and losing at USC in the regular-season finale pretty much ended those chances.

Of the 108 tourney projections on BracketMatrix.com, the Wildcats (24-7) find themselves with an average seed of 1.93. That ranks sixth overall, just behind North Carolina (1.82) and ahead of Iowa State (2.21) and Marquette (2.37).

Arizona is still listed on nine brackets as a No. 1 seed, but all but one of those hadn’t been updated since the USC loss. The only projection that still puts the UA among the top four overall teams, despite that setback, is from a Twitter account called @gatorsfirst.

That bracketologist is ranked 71st out of 174 who have put out projections for at least the past five years, per BracketMatrix.

All the other brackets that have undergone a weekend update have slid the Wildcats to a No. 2 seed, still in the West Region like they had been when projected as a No. 1. That would make the drop fairly negligible since it would still mean opening the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City and—if advancing to the second weekend—playing in Los Angeles.

But another loss this week, particularly before reaching the Pac-12 Tournament final on Saturday, could put Arizona at risk of being shipped away from the West Region even if it remained a No. 2 seed.

Why? As Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller noted Saturday night, the NCAA selection committee’s effort to balance the bracket might prevent it from keeping Arizona out West if it’s considered the “worst” of the No. 2s.

It's worth noting that if Arizona slips too far down the #2 seed line, they might blow that spot in the West Region.



Not that anyone else in the top 8 wants to be out West, but if Wildcats land at #8 overall, it's possible #7 has to go out West for bracketing principles reasons. — Kerry Miller (@kerrancejames) March 10, 2024

rizona is the No. 1 seed for the Pac-12 tourney, where it opens play Thursday in the quarterfinals against either No. 8 Washington or No. 9 USC. The Wildcats are 2-time defending conference tournament champions and haven’t lost a game in the tourney since 2019.