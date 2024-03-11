Arizona men’s basketball drops in Associated Pres poll after loss to USC

Arizona men’s basketball’s loss to USC on Saturday cost the team a chance the West Region No. 1 seed. It also dropped the Wildcats in the Associated Press poll.

Arizona fell to No. 6 in Monday’s AP poll, falling one spot. UNC jumped the Wildcats in the rankings by moving up three spots following a win at Duke.

Houston is ranked No. 1, trailed by UConn and Purdue. The Tarheels and Tennessee round out the top five. Arizona received 1,125 votes, just five more than No. 7 Iowa State.

In the Coaches Poll, Arizona is down to No. 7, behind Creighton.

Though polls are largely meaningless this time of the year, the lack of separation between Arizona, Iowa State and Creighton shows that the Wildcats have work to do to show they’re one of the “best” No. 2 seeds.

If Arizona slips to the bottom of the No. 2 seed pile, it risks being sent to a less hospitable region.

Arizona can solidify its position heading into Selection Sunday by winning multiple games in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats open the tournament Thursday at noon P.T. when they play the winner of Washington/USC.